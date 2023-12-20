World

Thailand is getting closer to legalising same-sex marriage

Debate on a same-sex marriage bill approved by Thailand’s government will begin in parliament before the end of the week.

The proposed legislation has the support of the Prime Minister and cabinet. The bill would change references to “men”, “women”, “husbands” and “wives” in the marriage law to gender-neutral terms.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin supports it, and he says the changes would strengthen families.

“This law will allow people to marry and have the exact same rights and responsibilities as couples who are men and women,” the leader said this week.

Debate in the country’s parliament will begin within days. The progress has sparked marriage equality rallies in capital Bangkok.

However the legislation must face several parliamentary debates and votes before it becomes law.

But if it does, Thailand would be the first country in South-east Asia to recognise same-sex marriage.

It would only be the third country in Asia to do so, after Taiwan and Nepal.

Opposition and support in Thailand

Thailand is internationally renowned for its visible and vibrant LGBTQIA+ community. But the country’s conservative laws have fallen behind.

In 2022, Thai lawmakers looked at previous bills that variously legalised same-sex marriages or civil partnerships.

But no legislation made it through before Parliament was dissolved before this year’s general election.

In 2021, judges on the country’s Constitutional Court ruled same-sex marriage was not a constitutional right, and is “against the natural order”.

“Marriage equality would not only overturn the natural order, but it would also shake the very foundation of society and humanity,” the judges ruled.

During the Thai election earlier this year, multiple political leaders declared their support for legalising same-sex marriage, though some remain opposed.

