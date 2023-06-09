Australia’s TGA issues health warning over risky ‘Big Penis’ pills

Australia’s medical regulator Therapeutic Goods Administration has issued a health alert about ‘Big Penis USA’ tablets, warning Aussie customers who’ve bought them online to stop taking them.

The TGA put out the warning this week after testing the products (pictured). The regulator found the pills contained the “undeclared substance” sildenafil.

The watchdog tested three other similar products – Australia tablets, USA Black Gold tablets and Germany Niubian tablets – and all had the substance too.

Sildenafil is the ingredient in erectile dysfunction medication Viagra.

But sildenafil requires a prescription in Australia. The TGA warns the drug, when taken in combination with other medications, can cause serious side effects.

“Sildenafil may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels,” the TGA said.

“People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol or heart disease are often prescribed nitrates.”

Unregulated Big Penis tablets pose ‘serious risk to health’

The pills are not legally available in Australian stores. But the TGA are concerned Australians may have bought the “Big Penis USA” pills and others online.

“Sildenafil is a prescription-only substance in Australia. The supply of these products is illegal,” it said.

“Big Penis USA tablets pose a serious risk to your health and should not be taken.

“Stop taking the tablets and take any remaining tablets to your local pharmacy for safe disposal.”

The TGA also advised that anyone who suspects a side effect from the products to see a doctor.

The medical regulator warned consumers to exercise extreme caution when buying medicines from overseas internet sites.

Products purchased online may contain undisclosed as well as potentially harmful ingredients, the TGA warned.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.