Testicle cut off in castration fantasy act – man hospitalised

A Sydney man ended up hospitalised on the weekend after travelling to Brisbane for a castration fantasy act. A Brisbane man cut off one of his testicles, with his consent, after searching the internet to learn how to perform the operation.

The Courier-Mail reports that the Sydney man met the 27-year-old Brisbane electrician online. The two men shared a castration fetish and decided to actualise their fantasy.

Following his online research, the Brisbane man obtained medical equipment and anaesthetic.

He administered the anaesthetic at a room in the Brisbane city CBD on Saturday morning and then removed one of the other man’s testicles. However, he found himself unable to stitch up the wound sufficient to stop the blood blow. He then called an ambulance.

Despite noting that both men consented to the act, Magistrate Judith Daley denied the Brisbane man bail.

“I find that given the nature of this offence, I think he is an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and also endangering the safety and welfare of other persons.”

The man’s lawyer said he took daily medication because of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder. He also received specialist treatment throughout his school years because of Asperger syndrome.

Born with the chromosomal condition Klinefelter syndrome, the extra female chromosome affected his body’s development. He suffered teasing during the eight years he attended Brisbane’s Anglican Church Grammar School because of that.

The man’s parents supported him in court. Magistrate Daley remanded him in custody until 24 August.

