It’s been like Terf Xmas this past week. Nonsensical terfisms buzzed around the internet like flies around a cowpat and even former children’s writer, JoKe Superterf got in on the action. Those terfs just gotta keep on terfing.

Shits and Giggles

Here in Australia, the Tickle vs Giggle court case kept headline writers busy trying to make cliches look fresh and original. For the life of me, I couldn’t work Shits and Giggles into a header. But I thought it fitted the way supporters of Giggle for Girls spend their days either giggling or throwing shit at Roxanne Tickle.

Bridie Nolan is the barrister representing Giggle for Girls and CEO Sall Grover in the Federal Court. She claimed this week that the respondents wished no indignity upon Roxanne Tickle or others who express gender identity.

Yet, a supporter and now friend of Sall Grover sells ‘Sweaty Balls’ candles featuring an unflattering caricature of Roxanne Tickle. Funds from the sales go towards Giggle for Girls and Grover’s legal costs.

On X, other supporters call Roxy ugly. They also deadname her. They call her a pervert, a misogynist and a stalker and cackle deliriously at tired old cross-dresser jokes we’ve all heard a million times.

No indignity? No indignity my fat arse!

Competitive Hot Dog Eating

Meanwhile, other terfs remain focused on excluding trans women from competitive sport.

Which sport this time?

As the subheading probably telegraphed, competitive hot dog eating. Terfing can get a little crazy. We all know that. But now a group called She Won has listed competitive hot dog eating among the pursuits where the achievements of female athletes “were displaced by males in women’s sporting events and other types of competitions expressly for women.”

The website lists three women beaten by Michelle Lesco during the 2021 Nathan’s Famous International Hot-Dog-Eating Contest. But there’s something problematic about that listing — other than the inherent discrimination.

Michelle Lesco is a cisgender woman. Michelle says the idea she is transgender originated with Sam Newman mocking her feminity a few years ago. But terfs are desperate to compile great long lists of trans women displacing cis women in sporting competitions. So who cares if a few cisgender women go under the bus along with the hated trans women?

All for the cause.

Terfing is as terfing does!

JoKe Rowling

Then there’s that former children’s writer. She must have been feeling ignored. Money can’t buy me love, sang the Beatles. Anyway, JoKe popped up to comment on the UK’s Cass Review into medical care provided to children with gender dysphoria. We’re not even going to bother with that. Scientifically unsound.

We’d rather listen to experts in the field.

People like the Head of the Trans Health Research group at The University of Melbourne, Associate Professor Ada Cheung.

Professor Cheung said, “The Cass report goes against the consensus of professional medical associations around the world.”

Or Transcend Australia CEO Jeremy Wiggins.

“Families deserve to be provided with all the available evidence about medical treatment, which the Cass Review has failed to do by excluding a significant amount of global research.”

But back to JoKe.

One of her followers suggested on X that a couple of high profile Harry Potter stars might apologise to her for their past support of trans women.

“Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology… safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them.”

But JoKe was in no mood for forgiveness. Forgiveness doesn’t make headlines.

“Not safe, I’m afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women’s hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single-sex spaces.”

Save their apologies? They haven’t apologised. JoKe, like other terfs, appears to live in an echo chamber. One day maybe, terfs will return to the real world where the rest of us understand we all have to live together. We won’t hold our breath (Is that a sport? What’s the governing body’s policy on inclusion?)

