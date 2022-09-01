TERF Pride rally same day as Brisbane Pride Rally & March

A TERF Pride rally is planned for Brisbane on Saturday, September 24. News of the rally follows the previous announcement of Brisbane Pride Fair Day, Rally and March on the same date.

The timing seems unlikely to be a coincidence.

Overseas, particularly in Britain, TERF groups frequently attempt to disrupt Pride marches. Rather than focus on a celebration of diversity and difference, the groups inevitably promote conflict, carrying placards and shouting slogans demonising already vulnerable and disadvantaged people.

Cardiff Pride

Police last week removed the group ‘Get the L Out’ from Cardiff Pride. Gian Molinu, the chairperson of the Cardiff Pride organising committee, said hate has no place at Pride.

“Today’s Pride Cymru parade was all about celebration and LGBTQ+ rights.

“Despite a small group of people interrupting the march, they were drowned out by shouts of solidarity and the community and spectators.

“There is no place for hate at Pride. And as our parade today said loud and clearly, ‘Trans rights are human rights’.”

A statement from Pride Cymru. pic.twitter.com/PQI4UDfnV9 — Pride Cymru (@PrideCymru) August 27, 2022

Brisbane TERF Pride rally

A social media post promoting the rally by the group No Self ID in QLD uses an image of a TERF Pride badge. Anti-trans local group IWD Brisbane Meanjin promoted the badges for sale earlier this year. The group, originally formed to celebrate International Women’s Day now seems more focused on opposing trans rights.

Earlier this year, IWD Brisbane Meanjin sold, ‘at cost’, stickers opposing proposed Queensland reforms designed to protect transgender people from discrimination.

The organisation’s Facebook page displays numerous pics of the stickers placed in women’s toilets across the state. And those who cannot afford the stickers, graffiti.

QNews has contacted Brisbane Pride and IWD Meanjin Brisbane for comment.

