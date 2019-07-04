Tenterfield’s amazing Peter Allen Festival in September

The Peter Allen Festival in the historic town of Tenterfield NSW returns in early September. It celebrates the local icon’s contribution to Arts and Culture not only in Australia but internationally.

As always, the 2019 Peter Allen Festival incorporates a range of activities including arts, culture, singing, song, writing, theatre, dance and entertainment.

Of course, Tenterfield, is the location of one of Peter’s most famous songs, ‘Tenterfield Saddler’.

This festival includes celebrations of Peter’s music.

But there’s so much more.

Heritage, history, food, local produce, local talent, rural lifestyles and the indigenous history of the area.

Dozens of musicians

Dozens of musicians descend on Tenterfield for a weekend of live music to celebrate and song-writing.

After all, Peter wrote hit after hit. Songs like ‘I Still Call Australia Home’, ‘I Go To Rio’ and of course, ‘Tenterfield Saddler’ still sound as good today.

However you like your music, expect award-winning cabaret, vibrant jam sessions, music in the park, and music at every event!

Amazing Local Food

Anyone else travel just for amazing local food?

The Peter Allen Festival features a food and wine fair, a three-course showcase of Tenterfield’s premier produce, the Peter Allen Supper Club, a jackaroo’s breakfast on a free-range pork farm, a picnic with Devonshire tea, and a long table Hollywood 70’s themed banquet lunch!

Family fun at The Peter Allen Festival with a Kids Corner all day Friday and Saturday in Bruxner Park, a free screening of the The Greatest Showman in the popup cinema (BYO picnic rug!) and the Peter Allen Boulevard street party and markets.

“I’ve been to cities that never close down”

From 5-8 September, Tenterfield never closes down.

Perhaps, we’re not New York or Rio or old London town, but no matter how far or how wide you roam, you’ll still call Tenterfield home this September.

Last year’s first Peter Allen Festival was fabulous fun, with the Peter Allen Boulevard of music and markets.

All events sold out leaving standing room only for the entertainment and music events.

Expect an even bigger, better and, well… more fantastic and flamboyant altogether 2019 Peter Allen Festival!

See you in September at the Peter Allen Festival!

