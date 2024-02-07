Tensions run high in trailer for ‘Young Royals’ season three

Netflix has released an explosive trailer for the third and final season of Swedish drama Young Royals.

The show centers around the complicated love story between teen Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) and Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg).

In the trailer, Wilhelm expresses his desire to have a “somewhat normal life again”, with Simon questioning whether he’s equipped to deal with the Royal Family. “I’ve seen how [the monarchy] makes you feel,” he says.

The trailer also shows Simon conflicted in his relationship.

“I always try to be there for him, but whatever I do, it turns out wrong,” he says.

“Love shouldn’t be this difficult.”

Young Royals has been a hit for Netflix since its 2021 debut, cracking the top 10 in several English-language countries.

The third and final season was confirmed in December 2022, with head writer and co-writer Lisa Ambjörn telling fans that she’s “always imagined” the teen drama would be “told in three parts”.

Ambjörn continued to explain that the ending of Young Royals has been “clear to me from the start” and that she’s “thankful and honoured” to finish the series as she originally intended.

Netflix has confirmed that episodes 1-5 of the series will land on the streaming platform on March 11.

The final episode will premiere a week later on March 18.

