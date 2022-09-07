Tegan and Sara share their story in upcoming series ‘High School’

The trailer for Tegan and Sara‘s upcoming TV series High School has been released.
Based on the duo’s 2019 memoir of the same name, Tegan and Sara are on board as executive producers alongside writer-director Clea DuVall (But, I’m a Cheerleader, Happiest Season).
Identical twins Tegan and Sara are undoubtedly musical legends with numerous hits and a Grammy nomination.
The sisters also have a dedicated queer following, with both Tegan and Sara identifying as gay.
High School is touted as a coming-of-age story, with both girls exploring their sexuality and discovering their passion for music.
The duo have been heavily involved in the show’s production, casting TikTok stars Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland themselves.
Tegan and Sara reflect on writing their memoir
Tegan and Sara previously spoke to PEOPLE about “mining that part of our lives” for the memoir on which High School is based.
“It’s not like we wrote a memoir about climbing a mountain blindfolded upside-down — we wrote about being teenagers and falling in love,” Tegan said.
“Like, who the f— hasn’t done that?” she said.
“We all go through this experience, whether you’re gay or straight, a guy or a girl, you live in rural wherever. Being a teenager can be really tough.”
The memoir also tackled difficult times during their adolescence, including Sara being outed by their mother.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Tegan reflected on navigating that experience while still in the closet herself.
“Sara’s coming out was hard,” she said.
“My mum reacted in a way I think a lot of parents do where she was worried and scared.”
Sara said that writing the memoir had forced her to process her own experience in a different way.
“The truth is, I hadn’t really gone back and processed,” she told PEOPLE.
I hadn’t actually sat for days and days or weeks and weeks writing about my memories around my first homophobic experiences or what it felt like to be 15 years old and caught in a sexual relationship and have to lie to my mother, or to be ashamed of myself.
“I’d never put into words how much shame I’d been carrying around.”
All eight episodes of High School will be available on Prime Video from October 28.
