Tegan and Sara share their story in upcoming series ‘High School’

The trailer for Tegan and Sara‘s upcoming TV series High School has been released.

Based on the duo’s 2019 memoir of the same name, Tegan and Sara are on board as executive producers alongside writer-director Clea DuVall (But, I’m a Cheerleader, Happiest Season).

Identical twins Tegan and Sara are undoubtedly musical legends with numerous hits and a Grammy nomination.

The sisters also have a dedicated queer following, with both Tegan and Sara identifying as gay.

High School is touted as a coming-of-age story, with both girls exploring their sexuality and discovering their passion for music.

The duo have been heavily involved in the show’s production, casting TikTok stars Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland themselves.