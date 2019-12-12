Teenagers jailed after luring and viciously assaulting gay men on Grindr

A gang of 18-year-old thugs in the UK have been jailed after luring gay men on Grindr assaulting and robbing them in vicious homophobic attacks.

The teens used fake profiles on the hookup app to lure the four victims to a park in Birmingham.

Advertisements

Over three months, the trio “robbed, assaulted and inflicted verbal homophobic hatred” upon the victims during the fake meetups.

The Birmingham Mail reported the teens tied up and spat on the victims in the horrific attacks. The teens also urinated on two while another was forced to walk across dog excrement.

One victim said the teens forced him to “lay face down in the dirt with my hands and legs bound not knowing if I would ever see my family again.”

Mohammed Khan and Mohammed Umar admitted conspiracy to rob and conspiracy to commit burglary.

Qaasim Ahmad was found guilty of the same charges and also conspiracy to falsely imprison.

Both Khan and Ahmad received 13 years and four months jail. Umar received 11 years and three months.

Teenagers lured men on Grindr and ‘seriously’ assaulted them

Judge Heidi Kubic QC told the court the teenagers “deliberately degraded and humiliated” the victims.

“[The victims] had the courage to come forward and publicise their ordeal,” she said.

“I am quite satisfied all four men were targeted because they were gay men. You’d set up fake Grindr accounts to lure them to secluded areas.

“You subjected your victims to serious physical assaults.

“You threatened them with various weapons, including a large hunting knife, a screw driver and you used a metal bar to inflict injuries.

“The victims were sufficiently terrified to give you their car keys, phones, wallets, bank cards and PIN numbers.

Advertisements

“You regularly booked hotel rooms where you could meet up and enjoy the spoils of your offending.

“The impact of the offending on each of the victims is long lasting and serious indeed. It will remain with them for the rest of their lives.”

Michael Disney of the Crown Prosecution Service said the thugs chose the victims on the belief they would be too ashamed to go to police.

“The defendants did not take into account that there is no shame in being gay,” he said.

“They did not anticipate the courage and bravery of the victims. [They] showed remarkable strength in reliving the horrific brutality of the defendant’s actions against them.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.