Teen terror accused already charged with gay bashings

Some of the teenage boys arrested this week in Sydney by the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team were already before the courts for allegedly assaulting gay men.

Additionally, one of the boy’s mobile devices allegedly contained a video “advocating violence towards homosexual men.”

The boys were arrested as part of a group of five teenagers who police allege were associates of the 16-year-old boy who was held down by parishioners and then arrested by police over the stabbing of Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel on April 15.

Police allege that they found extremist material on some of the boy’s phones. They charged two with “conspiring to engage in any act in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act”.

Several already before courts on assault charges against gay men

The Daily Telegraph reports that several were already before the courts on assault charges against gay men.

The identities of those victims have not been made public, nor how they came to cross paths with the accused.

Police are now examining those assault cases to see if they were “religiously motivated” in nature.

The video advocating violence towards homosexual persons was allegedly found on the phone of a 14-year-old boy. The ABC reports there were also videos of people being run over. However, it is unclear whether he was one of the boys charged over the assaults.

The 14-year-old has been granted conditional bail. He will remain in custody until the court can hear an appeal by the prosecutor against his release.

If released on bail, the boy will be restricted from using mobile phones, computers and gaming consoles and will have to see a psychologist.

The 14-year-old is not one of the two boys who have been charged with “conspiring to engage in any act in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act.”

