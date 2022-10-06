Ted Kelk: forgotten father of gay law reform in Qld

When a diagnosis of AIDS signalled his time on Earth was running out, Ted Kelk smashed down his closet door and embarked on a crusade to ensure a better life for the generations that followed.

“A great man has died in Queensland. He was not a member of Parliament, or even a respected civic leader, sporting hero or church dignitary. Parliament will not observe a minute’s silence, flags will not be flown at half-mast, there will be no 21-gun salutes or grand public requiems…”

Michael Carden

For most of Australian history, queer Australians hid in the shadows. Public knowledge of their identity or orientation endangered every aspect of their life. Exposure could mean physical violence, ostracisation from family and friends, eviction, loss of unemployment, and even imprisonment.

Gay law reform was the first step on the long journey to achieving equal rights for those who would later march under the rainbow flag. In most jurisdictions, activists embarked on public campaigns for reform from the early seventies. They lobbied sympathetic parliamentarians, wrote letters to the papers, and held demonstrations.

Queensland was different.

The authoritarian rule of autocratic LNP icon Joh Bjelke-Petersen did not allow for such activism. The man known to history as the Hillbilly Dictator managed to impose his personal prejudices on an entire state even when only 19% of electors voted for his party. So, he banned protests. A corrupt and compliant police force supported him.

He also banned the registration of homosexual organisations.

In Queensland, queer activism remained almost invisible until the late eighties. Then, almost overnight, our communities transformed. When I say communities, I should note that according to Bjelke-Petersen, that was seven people.

“There are only seven homosexuals in Queensland,” thundered the ignorant clod.

Dickhead!

Queensland police arrested more men than that every week for consenting adult male sex acts.

But the corruption of Bjelke-Petersen’s government eventually became his undoing.

And the election of a Labor government saw the tide gates flung open on a deluge of much-needed reform.

Great heroes emerged in the queer communities of the age, beginning a few years before with the fight against AIDS.

However, as veteran activist Michael Carden stated in his eulogy for Ted Kelk, one of the greatest, and most unlikely heroes, was largely unacknowledged.

An unlikely hero

Ted Kelk lived most of his life in fear of exposure. He feared the inevitable social opprobrium and unemployment if his sexuality became public knowledge. So, he went about life quietly, a much-respected citizen; his private loves and lusts hidden from the public gaze.

Until illness threatened his life. Then Ted came raging out of the closet, determined to dedicate his remaining time to ensuring future generations of gays and lesbians could live their authentic lives while enjoying enjoyed equal opportunities to their heterosexual counterparts.

At 16, Ted left the family farm at Nambour for teachers’ college in Brisbane. Like many kids from the bush, moving to the big smoke opened his eyes to new ideas. He joined the annual Labor Day march and anti-war protests. But the rural rump that ruled Queensland did not tolerate protest. Young Ted became aware that defying the establishment came at a definite cost. He submitted to the ruling regime.

He started his working life as a teacher at Dajarra, a dusty flyspeck on the map about 150 kilometres south of Mt Isa. Transferred later to Parramatta State School in Cairns, in 1971, he was appointed the first Teacher Librarian in North Queensland.

No queer person enjoyed job security in Bjelke-Petersen’s Queensland — Australia’s Deep North. But teachers ran a particular risk. As another great pioneer activist found out at great personal cost when he came out during his time at teacher’s college. Greg Weir’s brave action cost him his future career.

Bjelke-Petersen and his education minister instituted a witchhunt to weed out homosexual teachers and indeed, any other gay public servants.

Parramatta State School

Ted kept his head down at school and confided in no one. Fortunately so. One day, a newspaper article prompted a fellow teacher to launch into a torrent of homophobic invective. Ted listened in quiet amusement. Not only because she unknowingly confided her bigotry to a gay man. But because her own closeted gay son was renowned in the Cairns demi-monde as ‘the good time had by all’.

However, Ted Kelk did later document his life journey in a memoir — equal parts reminiscence and philosophical pondering. Although unpublished, the Australian Queer Archives holds a copy and I have read another.

Ted enjoyed a number of long-term relationships including one with a married sugar farmer. The farmer did not, however, ‘play up on his wife’. She knew and approved of the relationship, as did the couple’s two children. Their father’s boyfriend became their beloved Uncle Ted.

Most gay men in Cairns during those years knew Ted as one of them. But he attracted some opprobrium for never acknowledging other gay men in public.

Well, at least until he exploded out of his closet.

In the mid-eighties, Ted became suspicious he might be HIV positive. He travelled to Sydney for an AIDS test which returned a positive.

With an AIDS diagnosis then regarded as a death sentence, Ted Kelk determined to put his remaining time to good use.

In 1986, he celebrated forty years with the Queensland Department of Education by retiring. In a letter to a friend, he referred to the price he’d paid over four decades for the right to earn a living.

“After all these long years of silence, you can imagine, perhaps, how exhilarating it is to be free at last of economic blackmail.”

The times suited Ted. The Bjelke-Peterse regime was on its last legs. AIDS had mobilised the gay community and there were now established community organisations and a determination to achieve reform.

He wrote letters to the paper, picketed council meetings and responded to homophobia in the local paper by chaining himself to a column in front of the Cairns Post building.

Pat O’Hara

In 1988, Ted and Pat O’Hara, the mother of a gay son and leading Cairns feminist, launched the Queensland Association for Gay Law Reform (QAGLR). Pat, Jackie Frost, and a few other sympathetic straight locals already fronted a discreet community organisation known as the Cairns Hospitality Industry Social Club. CHISC organised a discreet weekly gay venue at a pub owned by legendary Cairns identity Rusty Rees, also the parent of a gay son.

Despite the ban on homosexual organisations, the police could do nothing about CHISC. The executive of the club comprised respectable married women. When a raid was attempted, Pat O’Hara’s formidable networking meant she was forewarned. The cops arrived to find a mob of harmless knitting nannas.

Ted and Pat travelled to Brisbane and discreetly met with Queensland’s infamous Minister for Everything, Russ Hinze. Big Russ, although notoriously heterosexual, employed a gay press secretary and was quietly supportive. He told Ted and Pat nothing would change so long as Bjelke-Petersen ruled Queensland.

Undeterred, Ted continued to wage war against repression and homophobia. After a Brisbane branch of QAGLR launched in 1989, he moved south. He lobbied politicians and organised protests. Many thought the retired schoolteacher expected too much too soon. But within twelve months of the formation of the Brisbane branch, QAGLR enlisted the support of hundreds of organisations and individuals: Labor politicians, barristers, doctors, psychologists, psychiatrists, social workers, civil and human rights organisations, clergy, and academics.

In late 1990, the new Goss Labor government voted to decriminalise homosexuality. Ted died in February 1991, his mission accomplished.

From Michael Carden’s eulogy

“A great man has died in Queensland. He was not a member of Parliament, or even a respected civic leader, sporting hero, or church dignitary. Parliament will not observe a minute’s silence, flags will not be flown at half-mast, there will be no 21-gun salutes or grand public requiems…

“Even worse, those who benefitted most from his work, in the main, remain ignorant of his life and death.

“Well, for me, Ted is the epitome of what gay pride is all about. He spoke out when times were not comfortable; he spoke out in hostile surroundings. He was not afraid to stand up and fight.

“I feel humbled and challenged by his example.”

Read more about Ted Kelk and Pat O’Hara in Ian Byford’s Passing Glances, A History of Gay Cairns.

