Team Brisbane Tennis return to the court as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Members of Team Brisbane Tennis are back on the court as Queensland’s easing COVID-19 restrictions allow sports teams to finally reunite.

Last month the long-running club was able to resume their social tennis sessions every Tuesday night in Spring Hill.

President Mark Thornton told QNews.com.au, “We’ve had around 12 to 16 players coming along each Tuesday night, with some new faces.

“Tennis is one of the few activities you can do and be COVID-safe because of the space on the court.

“There’s a big demand for casual court hire at the moment, because people just couldn’t play other things.”

Thornton said Team Brisbane Tennis was founded six years ago and always welcomes and encourages new members.

“We’re encouraging anybody who’s played tennis in the past, and would like to get back into it to join,” he said.

“We want to provide a safe, inclusive environment for them to do so.

“Tennis is really good for your mental health, to get your mind off things when you get on the court and have a bash.”

Team Brisbane Tennis also supports their counterparts interstate, with clubs in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, Perth and Canberra. Brisbane members attended the Australian Open earlier this year.

But sadly, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of Team Brisbane Tennis’ 2nd annual competitive tournament, originally planned for late June.

“We had to cancel the Brisvegas Open 2020 back in March, when the borders closed,” Thornton said.

“That’s a big part of our year because people come from interstate and even overseas to play.”

But Thornton said they’ve received support from Tennis Australia and the event will rebuild and return in 2021.

To find out more about Team Brisbane Tennis, visit their Facebook page and website here.

More than a dozen inclusive teams and clubs in Team Brisbane Sports

Team Brisbane Sports brings together around 20 of Brisbane’s LGBTIQ inclusive recreation and sporting clubs.

Many are finally resuming their activities as Queensland’s COVID-19 restrictions ease.

Last month, the Brisbane Tritons water polo team returned to training when Valley Pool reopened.

And inclusive swim team Aqualicious also celebrated returning to training in Spring Hill on June 16.

This weekend, women’s group Brisbane Hiking Dykes will meet on the Sunshine Coast on Sunday for a 10km bushwalk.

And on Saturday (July 4), the Brisbane Inferno soccer club will return to the field for their first training session.

Robert de Roos from Brisbane Inferno said they’d missed their weekly catch-ups.

“Community sports is a great way to enhance your physical and mental wellbeing with restrictions lifting and our beautiful city returning.”

Inferno meet this Saturday, (and every Saturday) afternoon at Raymond Park behind the Pineapple Hotel, Kangaroo Point at 1 pm.

Come along. Bring a friend…

Visit the Team Brisbane Sports website to find out more about the teams and their activities.

