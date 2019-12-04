Teacher sacked after telling student with two dads ‘being gay is wrong’

A substitute teacher in the US was fired after allegedly telling a student, excited about being adopted by his gay dads, that his parents were “nothing to be thankful for” because homosexuality is “sinful”.

The unidentified teacher was working at Deerfield Elementary School in Utah late last month.

She asked the primary school class what they were most thankful for ahead of this year’s Thanksgiving.

One boy, an 11-year-old, said he was thankful he was “finally going to be adopted by my two dads”.

“Why on earth would you be happy about that?” the teacher responded, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.

She then lectured the 30 students in the class for 10 minutes on how “homosexuality is wrong” and “two men living together is a sin,” the newspaper reported.

Three female students asked the teacher to stop multiple times. However when she failed to, they went to the principal’s office to report her.

The teacher was ultimately escorted from the building, reportedly continuing her anti-gay rant as this occurred.

Substitute teacher sacked after rant about gay dads

One of the boy’s gay dads opened up about the incident in a video on his Twitter account.

He said school administrators immediately contacted the couple to explain what had happened.

The two men’s son was hesitant to talk, because he didn’t want to get the teacher in trouble.

But other students gave administrators their accounts of the teacher’s alleged homophobic rant.

Kelly Services, the company that coordinates substitute teachers with that particular district, later told the Tribune the teacher had been fired.

“We are concerned about any reports of inappropriate behaviour and take these matters very seriously,” the company said.

“We conduct business based on the highest standards of integrity, quality and professional excellence.”

