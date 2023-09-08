Taylor Swift’s drag double Taylor Sheesh has her own Eras Tour

A Filipino drag queen named Taylor Sheesh has gone global with her unbelievable recreation of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

It all started earlier this year. Swifties in the Philippines nervously waiting to find out if their pop superstar idol would bring the tour there.

Swift didn’t, so fan group Swifties Philippines decide to organise their own. They booked a shopping centre and asked drag performer Taylor Sheesh, who has been impersonating Swift since 2017, to fill in.

In May, thousands packed out the Quezon City mall to watch Taylor Sheesh lip sync a 90-minute Eras Tour recreation.

Speaking to Vulture, Taylor Sheesh, the drag alter ego of performer John Mac Lane Coronel, said Filipinos were disappointed but not surprised Taylor snubbed the southeast Asian country.

“We expected that because of the production of the Eras tour,” the performer said.

“There’s no stadium that can cater her here. So that’s why we have to go to Japan or Singapore. But some fans don’t have the funds.”

YES. I DID THE ERAS TOUR. I PERFORMED FOR ALMOST 1 HOUR AND 24 MINS. YEP, I'M THAT SWIFTIE. 💜🫶🏼✨🤙🏼 https://t.co/rUALN2kY5P — Taylor Sheesh (@heymacyou) May 22, 2023

So Taylor Sheesh put on her own show for the fans. The shopping centre concert was complete with backup dancers and costume changes for each of the singer’s eras.

The drag queen wore a blue bodysuit for Midnights, a flowing gown for Speak Now, and a red two-piece for Red.

“Swifties Philippines and I organised our event about three weeks before. It took two weeks to make the costumes. I put the rhinestones on them one by one,” the drag queen said.

“The hardest is the quick changes [which I] only have 30-45 seconds for. I have two to three friends helping me since there’s a lot happening.

“There are two to three outfits beneath the ball gown. It’s really hard.

“You can only imagine how chaotic it is backstage. I’m yelling because I don’t want to be late before the next song starts.”

Footage of Taylor Sheesh’s first Eras Tour concert in a shopping mall went viral online.

After its popularity, Taylor Sheesh swapped shopping centres for large outdoor venues on a fully-fledged tour across the country. All the concerts are free for fans to attend.

“We want to make things free as much as possible. We want to make sure all the Swifties can afford to go there,” Taylor said.

“People are jumping every time for You Belong With Me, Love Story, and We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

“They give so much energy I think the venues might collapse. It feels like an earthquake.”

SHOWS THIS SEPTEMBER! See you all! 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/jWwM8mIUpv — Taylor Sheesh (@heymacyou) September 4, 2023

Taylor Sheesh is getting a rockstar reception and drawing huge crowds of Taylor Swift fans to her Eras Tour concerts.

Footage from the concerts is reaching hundreds of thousands of people around the world on TikTok.

Taylor Sheesh is seeing the real Taylor Swift on Eras Tour

John Mac Lane Coronel has confirmed his spot on Taylor Swift’s real Eras Tour next year. Taylor Sheesh will be in drag when she sees her idol at Swift’s stadium concert in Singapore in March.

“We will watch her in the parking lot from the [first concert date] leading up to my concert date. I’ll be in my Taylor Swift costume,” John Mac said.

The drag performer said her only message to the real Taylor Swift is that Filipino Swifties love her so much.

“We thank her not just for her songs but for helping us survive every day. We believe that for every situation, there is a Taylor Swift song. It’s more than just relationships,” she said.

“We just want to celebrate and experience the Eras tour as much as possible.”

Last week, Taylor Sheesh appeared on US TV on Good Morning America (!). Watch below:

