Taylor Swift’s drag double recreates Eras Tour in Melbourne

Filipino drag queen Taylor Sheesh has recreated Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Melbourne and performed a free gig for thousands of Swifties who couldn’t get tickets to the real thing.

It all started last year. Diehard Swifties in the Philippines waited to find out if Taylor would bring the Eras tour there.

She didn’t, so a local fan group organised their own. They booked a shopping centre and asked drag queen Taylor Sheesh, who has been impersonating Swift since 2017, to fill in.

Thousands packed the shopping centre to watch Taylor Sheesh perform the 90-minute Eras Tour recreation. The concert was complete with backup dancers and incredible costume recreations.

The drag queen made and wore a copy of Taylor’s blue bodysuit for Midnights, her flowing gown for Speak Now, and the Red two-piece.

Soon, Taylor Sheesh was drawing thousands to larger outdoor venues as her free concerts, now dubbed the Errors Tour, continued.

Taylor Sheesh performs free concert in Melbourne

On Friday, Taylor Sheesh came to Australia and performed one of her concerts here for the first time.

It was hosted by All the Queens Men producer Tristan Meecham, who brought the Filipino drag queen to Melbourne to lip sync the show for a cheering crowd of thousands at Fed Square.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fed Square (@fed.square)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fed Square (@fed.square)

Aussie fans in the crowd cheered for Sheesh and waved signs with her name on them.

The drag queen from the Philippines said she is still “in shock and awe” at the popularity of her lip-synced tribute shows.

“We didn’t expect all the recognition we’ve received internationally,” Sheesh told JOY Media.

“We made it into Rolling Stone, we didn’t expect that… Everything that’s happened still hasn’t sunk into my mind. We’re forever grateful to my fans and fellow Swifties.”

The drag queen is, naturally, a lifelong fan of Taylor Swift. While in Melbourne, Sheesh saw Swift perform at her final Melbourne concert on Sunday night (February 18).

“I’m a fan since 2009, when I was in high school. I love her,” Sheesh said.

“For every situation there’s a Taylor Swift song. Not just relationships, but when you have self-doubt and need to boost your confidence.”

The drag performer declared her favourite Taylor Swift songs are Love Story and You Belong With Me.

“Those songs are very old but forever gold,” she said.

Read more on Taylor Swift:

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.