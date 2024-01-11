Taylor Swift shuts down ‘gaylor’ fan theory

Taylor Swift has once again shut down an enduring fan theory about her queerness, this time in response to an article in the New York Times.

The article, an opinion piece written by Anna Marks for the Times, speculated about Swift’s sexuality, suggesting that Swift has consistently “dropped hairpins” to communicate her queerness to eagle-eyed fans.

“Dropped hairpins began to appear in Ms. Swift’s artistry long before queer identity was undeniably marketable to mainstream America. They suggest to queer people that she is one of us,” Marks wrote.

She also made note of the time when Swift referred to herself as not part of the LGBTQIA+ community. When talking about her queer-positive song ‘You Need To Calm Down’, Swift said, “I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of.”

Yet, Marks wrote, “[it] does not illuminate whether that is because she was a straight, cis ally or because she was stuck in the shadowy, solitary recesses of the closet.”

However, a close to Swift denied the veracity of the article in a statement to CNN, “Because of her massive success, in this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people’s ethics.

“This article wouldn’t have been allowed to be written about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans.

“There seems to be no boundary some journalists won’t cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is – all under the protective veil of an ‘opinion piece,’” the source added.

The statement is not the first time that Taylor’s camp have denied the longstanding rumours about her sexuality.

In the prologue of her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, Taylor opened up about the constant dating rumours she faced as a young woman.

During her 1989 ‘era’, Swift prioritised spending time her with ‘girl squad’, including Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, Dianna Agron, Blake Lively and HAIM.

“If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalise or sexualise that — right? I would learn later on that people could and people would,” she wrote.

