Taylor Swift likes G Flip’s ‘masc lesbian’ Cruel Summer cover

G Flip says they’re “trying not to cry” right now after Taylor Swift liked their “masc lesbian” cover of Cruel Summer.

The Aussie artist, who’s non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, recently dropped by radio station triple j to perform the cover for the Like A Version segment.

Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer, one of the all-time great pop songs, is off the singer-songwriter’s 2019 album Lover.

For their new cover, G Flip put their own spin on the song, including tweaking the song’s lyrics to be about a woman.

The drummer told triple j at the time, “Hopefully I didn’t butcher it for the gaylors.

“Hopefully they’re like, ‘Oh, actually that was pretty good,’ you know? I feel like it’s more of a masc lesbian version of Cruel Summer.”

‘My phone is blowing up’

G Flip dropped the cover last week, and notorious social media recluse Taylor Swift has since taken to Instagram and “liked” G’s post.

“I’m trying not to cry,” they said.

“I just woke up and I’m looking at my phone and it’s blowing up and it’s because Taylor Swift liked my cover of Cruel Summer.

“Thank you so much Taylor for liking it. Cruel Summer is one of the best pop songs written of all time.

📱| Taylor Swift liked the gay cover of Cruel Summer by @gflipmusic very recently! pic.twitter.com/HEuLtRF8X0 — Gaylor Updates (@gaylornews) January 15, 2024

“I just wanted to put my own spin on it and write new string parts and a new arrangement, but still use little hints of the original, that magic.

G added, “I really thought that it was going to get a lot of hate because it’s such a big song.

“When you take on a big song, you don’t want to destroy it or ruin it… I’m trying not to cry. It’s really cool. I love your art and thank you everyone for getting around this.”

G Flip said their Like A Version cover of Cruel Summer will arrive on music streaming services on Friday.

