Taylor Swift just set an Australian record with ticket frenzy

Taylor Swift has purportedly set a national record after more than 4 million Australians battled for pre-sale tickets to her 2024 Sydney and Melbourne concerts.

On Wednesday morning, general pre-sale tickets went live for the pop superstar’s three Sydney Eras Tour shows at 10am.

Early this morning, 800,000 people were waiting in the queue. In total, the capacity for her three Sydney stadium shows is around 250,000. Add another 200,000 for her two Melbourne shows.

By 1.43pm AEST, all the Sydney general pre-sale tickets had sold out, Ticketek Australia confirmed.

Then the presale for Taylor’s two Melbourne concerts began at 2pm, and by 4:17pm AEST they were all snapped up too.

4 million people tried to buy Taylor Swift tickets

A Ticketek spokesperson confirmed the demand was unprecedented and “more than 4 million people across Sydney and Melbourne were trying to secure tickets today”.

The ticketing site said their website held up during the frenzy and they also “managed to repel more than half a billion bot attempts”.

Taylor Swift’s only Australian tour dates are next February starting in Melbourne on February 16 and 17 and then Sydney for shows on February 23, 24 and 25.

The ticket frenzy will kick off all over again when the general release of Taylor’s Australian shows goes live on Friday.

The Eras Tour is Taylor Swift’s sixth headlining tour, and she’s put together a huge career-spanning setlist of over 40 songs.

The pop superstar last toured Australia in 2018 with her sixth album Reputation.

