Fans erupt as Taylor Swift announces shows in only two Aussie cities

Taylor Swift has announced Australian dates for her blockbuster Eras Tour in Sydney and Melbourne in February 2024, sparking a ticket frenzy and pleading from fans around the country for more stops.

Since March, the pop megastar has been taking the stadium tour around the US. Across the huge 44-song Eras Tour setlists, Taylor’s revisited all of the different “eras” of her career with surprise songs she’s switching across the shows.

Now, the singer has confirmed international dates, including five shows in Australia. She’ll play two shows at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16 and 17 before three consecutive dates at Sydney’s Accor Stadium from February 23 to 25. American singer Sabrina Carpenter will join Taylor on the Australian tour leg.

Taylor’s most recent album Midnights topped the charts here after its release in 2022, with jams like Anti-Hero, Lavender Haze, Karma and Bejeweled.

Rumours have swirled for months about Taylor Swift’s Australian shows. Gossip outlet Deuxmoi promised MCG shows were a lock. But for months, it’s been understood Brisbane dates were sadly off the cards.

Some fans have pointed out the clash with Pink’s February dates at Suncorp Stadium.

Australian Swifties outside Sydney and Melbourne, particularly in Perth and Brisbane, have erupted at the Eras Tour snub and how fierce the competition for tickets will be.

One Brisbane fan even launched a petition for a stadium show in the Queensland capital.

Thinking back to my last Taylor Swift concert in Brisbane and Taylor’s speech saying “I love playing Brisbane, I’ll ALWAYS play Brisbane” but here we are, being played. 🤔🙃 Still love you sm though. — Shaun 🥂 (@shaunrobert__) June 20, 2023

guys taylor swift isn’t coming to brisbane she hates me — bunni 🪐 (@tophatbunni) June 20, 2023

Taylor Swift to brisbane pic.twitter.com/nxuc5IsUZy — cosmic jester (@cosmicjester) June 20, 2023

brisbane swifties!!! #brisbane #taylorswift #TSTheErasTour pls sign this campaign to let taylor know that we miss her in brisbane and she should spare a day for us 😭🫶🏽https://t.co/KJlkk2yc62 — soph is maroon (@soph_mirrorball) June 20, 2023

i blame the premier and the stupid gabba rebuild for taylor swift not coming to brisbane 😤 not even joking when i say it’s cemented my vote for the next election — bette davis’ eyes (@couldadidnt) June 20, 2023

The Eras tour is Taylor Swift’s sixth headlining tour and her second in just stadiums.

The pop megastar last toured Australia in 2018 with her sixth album Reputation.

EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋‍♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023

