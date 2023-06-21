Entertainment

Fans erupt as Taylor Swift announces shows in only two Aussie cities

Jordan Hirst
Taylor Swift on stage at her Eras Tour show in Texas
Taylor Swift has announced Australian dates for her blockbuster Eras Tour in Sydney and Melbourne in February 2024, sparking a ticket frenzy and pleading from fans around the country for more stops.

Since March, the pop megastar has been taking the stadium tour around the US. Across the huge 44-song Eras Tour setlists, Taylor’s revisited all of the different “eras” of her career with surprise songs she’s switching across the shows.

Now, the singer has confirmed international dates, including five shows in Australia. She’ll play two shows at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16 and 17 before three consecutive dates at Sydney’s Accor Stadium from February 23 to 25. American singer Sabrina Carpenter will join Taylor on the Australian tour leg.

Taylor’s most recent album Midnights topped the charts here after its release in 2022, with jams like Anti-Hero, Lavender Haze, Karma and Bejeweled.

Rumours have swirled for months about Taylor Swift’s Australian shows. Gossip outlet Deuxmoi promised MCG shows were a lock. But for months, it’s been understood Brisbane dates were sadly off the cards.

Some fans have pointed out the clash with Pink’s February dates at Suncorp Stadium.

Australian Swifties outside Sydney and Melbourne, particularly in Perth and Brisbane, have erupted at the Eras Tour snub and how fierce the competition for tickets will be.

One Brisbane fan even launched a petition for a stadium show in the Queensland capital.

The Eras tour is Taylor Swift’s sixth headlining tour and her second in just stadiums.

The pop megastar last toured Australia in 2018 with her sixth album Reputation.

