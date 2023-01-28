Taylor Swift casts trans man as lover in Lavender Haze

Taylor Swift has cast trans man Laith Ashley as her love interest in her new self-directed music video for the hit track ‘Lavender Haze’.

Scroll down for ‘Lavender Haze’ vid.

The singer gave a shout-out to her handsome costar as she announced the video on social media.

“My incredible costar Laith Ashley who I absolutely adored working with.”

LGBTIQA+ activists praised the singer for her allyship at a time when trans rights suffer unrelenting attacks from both TERF groups and the political and religious right.

He costar tweeted to thank the singer for casting him in ‘Lavender Haze’.

“You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget.

“Thank you for being an ally and for continuously using your platform for good. Representation matters. AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!”

Laith Ashley

Laith Ashley began his modelling career after finishing university and originally working as a social worker for LGBTIQA+ youth. He previously appeared in campaigns for Calvin Klein and Diesel. However, he achieved worldwide fame in 2018 as the first transgender member of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Pit Crew.

‘Lavender Haze’ already garnered nearly 6 million views and over 775,00 likes on YouTube in just a day online.

The Lavender Haze video is out now. There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze. There is my incredible costar @laith_ashley who I absolutely adored working with.https://t.co/auFTSVBP0A pic.twitter.com/RXWPuKvkxK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 27, 2023

Taylor Swift – Lavender Haze

