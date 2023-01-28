Entertainment

Taylor Swift casts trans man as lover in Lavender Haze

Destiny Rogers
lavendar haze swift Laith Ashley

Taylor Swift has cast trans man Laith Ashley as her love interest in her new self-directed music video for the hit track ‘Lavender Haze’.

Scroll down for ‘Lavender Haze’ vid.

The singer gave a shout-out to her handsome costar as she announced the video on social media.

“My incredible costar Laith Ashley who I absolutely adored working with.”

LGBTIQA+ activists praised the singer for her allyship at a time when trans rights suffer unrelenting attacks from both TERF groups and the political and religious right.

He costar tweeted to thank the singer for casting him in ‘Lavender Haze’.

“You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget.

“Thank you for being an ally and for continuously using your platform for good. Representation matters. AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!”

Laith Ashley

Laith Ashley began his modelling career after finishing university and originally working as a social worker for LGBTIQA+ youth. He previously appeared in campaigns for Calvin Klein and Diesel. However, he achieved worldwide fame in 2018 as the first transgender member of the RuPaul’s Drag Race Pit Crew.

‘Lavender Haze’ already garnered nearly 6 million views and over 775,00 likes on YouTube in just a day online.

 

Taylor Swift – Lavender Haze

Read also: Laith Ashley explaining his joy after transitioning in 2016.

Laith Ashley joins RuPaul’s Drag Race Pit Crew.

