Taylor Mac joins Benjamin Law for special one-off screening

Taylor Mac joins Benjamin Law in conversation at HOTA on the Gold Coast for a special screening of 24-Decade History of Popular Music.

Taylor Mac is an award-winning actor, playwright, director, producer, and performance artist.

In 2016, the queer icon put on 24-Decade History of Popular Music, a one-off 24-hour immersive theatre experience.

The show was an alternative view of U.S. history from the nation’s founding to the present day through the lens of music.

Each decade represented songs popular at the time as well as elaborate costumes created by Mac’s long-time collaborator Machine Dazzle.

Yankee Doodle Dandy, Bruce Springstein’s Born to Run and Laura Branigan’s Gloria were just some of the songs in the show.

From show to documentary

Following the show’s success, it was turned into the documentary Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music.

The 24-hour marathon show was condensed down to a film that runs for under two hours.

However, despite the reduced time, the documentary retains the magic of Taylor Mac and the performance.

The film received wide-spread critical acclaim with Noel Murray from the Los Angeles Times saying:

“This movie is a lovingly crafted memento of a remarkable achievement, one that compressed Mac‘s life and much of modern history into 24 hours of wild stunts and show-stopping show-tunes.”

Special screening at HOTA on the Gold Coast

HOTA will show the documentary on Sunday, October 22nd.

Following the film, writer and broadcaster Benjamin Law will have a sit-down conversation with Mac.

The 45-minute chat will certainly give audiences a glimpse into the creative mind behind such an ambitious project.

Visits HOTA’s website for all details and tickets for Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music on October 22.

