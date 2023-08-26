Tassie’s Expungement Bill better but show us the money

Tasmania’s proposed Expungement of Historical Offences Bill improves on previous 2016 legislation but does not go far enough says Equality Tasmania.

Expungement of Historical Offences Bill

The new bill is a response to an independent review of landmark legislation passed in 2016. The Hodgman Liberal Government legislated then to allow the expungement of historical gay and transgender criminal records. The new Expungement of Historical Offences Bill will now also allow the expungement of associated charges such as resisting arrest.

No compensation under Expungement Bill

Equality Tasmania welcomed the new bill but noted it does not allow for compensation as recommended by the independent review.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome said Tasmanians convicted under the former laws suffered involuntary outing, humiliation, and loss of employment, family and friends.

“Many had no choice but to leave the state and some took their own lives leaving families traumatised forever.”

He said Equality Tasmania believed people who successfully applied for expungement deserved the one-off compensation.

“We will lobby both the Government and other parties and independents to ensure compensation is available to those our old laws treated so brutally.”

Rodney said few — if any — applications had yet been successful under the current expungement legislation. The review also recommended increased promotion of the scheme.

“Many of those convicted under our former laws are quite old now so improvements to the law and better promotion of the law must occur as quickly as possible.”

The Government will conduct consultations on its bill until September 22nd. Tasmanians can make submissions either online, by email or by post.

Expungement around Australia:

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.