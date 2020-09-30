Tasmania’s only LGBTIQ nightclub Flamingos to close

Tasmania’s last permanent queer nightclub, Flamingos Dance Bar, is looking for a new home after the sale of its building forced it to close at short notice.

On Facebook, the Hobart nightclub’s owners broke the news that the new landlord had asked them to leave.

Advertisements

“Yesterday evening we received the heartbreaking news from our new landlord that we have to vacate our Flamingos FLAMILY Home of the last 12 years,” the team wrote.

“During the most difficult trading period ever for us, and many others, during COVID-19 and through all the uncertainty, [we] have been asked to leave and have to close our doors.

“This means our beautiful island state of Tasmania will not have a venue dedicated to our community, our family and our friends.”

But the owners said Flamingos would return after they find a suitable new venue, but it may take a while.

“Stay tuned for some exciting news to come! Gary and Anthony would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you for everybody’s love and support.”

Flamingos Dance Bar owners searching for a new Hobart venue

Co-owner Gary Quilliam told ABC News the new owner notified them last Friday they must vacate by the end of October.

“We’re currently looking around the city area for a new venue. But at the moment they’re few and far between,” he said.

“Because it’s been at such short notice, we have nothing lined up at all.”

Quilliam said the team are most concerned about the impact of the temporary closure on the community.

“It’s not really about us, it’s about our community,” he said.

“We’ve had quite a few messages and many of them are devastated.”

Flamingos reopened on July 31 after the coronavirus pandemic closed venues across teh country.

Advertisements

The nightclub was still operating on Friday and Saturday nights, even as COVID-19 restrictions reduced capacity and banned dancing.

Flamingos will host its last drinks at its current venue on Friday October 2 and Saturday October 3.

Some other Tasmanian pubs and clubs still host one-off queer-themed nights. One dance party event, Limbo, is held every few months at Hobart nightclub The Grand Poobah.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.