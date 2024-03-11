Tasmanian Labor and Greens LGBTQIA+ election promises

Equality Tasmania and Working It Out have welcomed the Tasmanian Labor Party and Greens’ commitment to a raft of LGBTIQA+ reforms at the upcoming state election on March 23.

Labor’s Plan for LGBTIQA+ Equality unveiled by equality spokesperson, Ella Haddad includes:



– a Minister for Equality.

– an effective ban on conversion practices, working with community on a model.

– funding for services, support and advocacy, including almost $100,000 per year for Working It Out and $300,000 for Equality Tasmania.

– delivery of an LGBTIQA+ Action Plan.

– work towards a dedicated LGBTIQA+ health and mental health service.

– new protections against hate crime.

– financial redress for those who have historical gay and trans criminal convictions expunged.



The Greens’ policy, unveiled last week by Greens’ leader, Dr Rosalie Woodruff, commits to:



– an effective ban on conversion practices, fully implementing the recommendations of the Tasmania Law Reform Institute.

– implement an LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Act, including a LGBTIQA+ Inclusion Commissioner.

– deliver a dedicated LGBTIQA+ community mental health service, legal service, healthcare centre and Pride Centre

– prohibit medically unnecessary interventions on children with innate variations of sex characteristics.

– increase funding for the LGBTIQA+ Community Fund by $250,000 per year.

– introduce training for all education staff, health care providers, corrections, Service Tasmania, and police and emergency workers in LGBTIQA+ inclusion.

– improve school inclusion by establishing pride groups, developing curriculum materials related to LGBTIQA+ issues, and appointment of LGBTIQA+ inclusion leaders.

“This is the most comprehensive LGBTIQA+ election policy Tasmanian Labor has ever presented because it covers law reform, services, representation and setting long-term goals,” Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome said.



“Labor’s plan for an effective ban on conversion practices, better hate crime laws and financial redress for historic convictions are very welcome, as is its commitment to funding Equality Tasmania so we can advocate for LGBTIQA+ people in need”



“Most Tasmanians want our island to be friendly, open, equitable and inclusive, and it’s heartening to see Labor recognise this aspiration and rise to it.”

“We welcome Labor’s plan because it will improve health and welling outcomes for Tasmania’s LGBTIQA+ community,” Working It Out CEO Lynn Jarvis said.



“It also builds on the current Liberal Government’s work to develop an LGBTIQA+ Action Plan and Framework and the current Government’s funding for LGBTIQA+ services and advocacy.”



“Having an Equality Minister will also mean advocacy at the highest level for the needs of the LGBTIQA+ community.”

The current Liberal Tasmanian Government initiated the development of an LGBTIQA+ Action Plan and Framework after it commissioned the largest-ever survey of the state’s LGBTIQA+ community. It has also provided funding for LGBTIQA+ support, training, services, advocacy and policy development.

Last year the Tasmanian Government unveiled a law about conversion practices but that has been criticised as it would allow many conversion practices to continue.

Equality Tasmania and Working It Out have also welcomed the Greens’ election commitments.

“The health and wellbeing outcomes of LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians are well below the state average so we welcome the Greens’ commitments,” Working It Out CEO Lynn Jarvis said.



“Mental health outcomes are particularly poor due to the legacy of historic discrimination and stigma so we welcome Greens’ support for a dedicated mental health service.”



“It’s also pleasing to see the Greens’ commitment to banning medically-unnecessary interventions on children with innate variations of sex characteristics because these interventions can cause long-lasting physical and mental scars.”

“This is the most comprehensive LGBTIQA+ election policy the Tasmanian Greens have ever presented because it proactively challenges discrimination and fosters inclusion across the law, health care, education, public safety and so many other areas of life,” Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome said.



“It’s very welcome to see the Greens’ take such a strong stand against conversion practices because these practices are a form of quackery that cause deep harm and can never be justified.”



“The Greens’ policies will ensure Tasmania continues to lead the nation when it comes to inclusion and equity for LGBTIQA+ people.”

