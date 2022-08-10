Tasmanian doctors unite against conversion therapy

Forty Tasmanian doctors have signed an open letter in support of a proposed ban on conversion therapy.
It follows the release of a report by the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute that recommended a ban on LGBQTIA+ conversion practices.
The report found that conversion practices still happened in Tasmania, and were a continuing risk.
Organised by GPs Miranda Hann and Shannon Lovell-Green, the open letter was addressed to members of Tasmania’s parliament.
Conversion therapy causes ‘deep mental harm’
“Our open letter shows Tasmanian doctors oppose conversion practices and support the TLRI’s proposal,” Dr Hann said.
“According to recent national and local research, conversion practices cause deep mental harm to those vulnerable people who experience them.
“Conversion practices also bring the medical professions into disrepute.
“They are a form of non-medical practice performed by unqualified people providing a harmful and completely discredited ‘therapy’.”
READ MORE: QNews talks to LGBTQIA+ conversion therapy survivor
Dr Hann also said the open letter refuted concern that the ban would prevent doctors from treating trans or gender-diverse youth.
“The TLRI proposals support existing guidelines for treating young trans and gender diverse people,” Dr Hann said.
“It proposes a process of consultation between health authorities and health professionals to ensure these guidelines are always up to date.”
The open letter is yet another show of support for the ban from Tasmania’s medical profession.
If you need someone to talk to, help is available from QLife on 1800 184 527 or online at QLife.org.au, Lifeline on 13 11 14, Kids Helpline on 1800 55 1800, or beyondblue on 1300 22 4636.
For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
No Comment