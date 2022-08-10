Tasmanian doctors unite against conversion therapy

Forty Tasmanian doctors have signed an open letter in support of a proposed ban on conversion therapy.

It follows the release of a report by the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute that recommended a ban on LGBQTIA+ conversion practices.

The report found that conversion practices still happened in Tasmania, and were a continuing risk.

Organised by GPs Miranda Hann and Shannon Lovell-Green, the open letter was addressed to members of Tasmania’s parliament. Conversion therapy causes ‘deep mental harm’

“Our open letter shows Tasmanian doctors oppose conversion practices and support the TLRI’s proposal,” Dr Hann said.

“According to recent national and local research, conversion practices cause deep mental harm to those vulnerable people who experience them.

“Conversion practices also bring the medical professions into disrepute.

“They are a form of non-medical practice performed by unqualified people providing a harmful and completely discredited ‘therapy’.”

Dr Hann also said the open letter refuted concern that the ban would prevent doctors from treating trans or gender-diverse youth.

“The TLRI proposals support existing guidelines for treating young trans and gender diverse people,” Dr Hann said.

“It proposes a process of consultation between health authorities and health professionals to ensure these guidelines are always up to date.”

The open letter is yet another show of support for the ban from Tasmania’s medical profession.

The Tasmanian branch of the Australian Medical Association has already written to all state politicians supporting a conversion therapy ban.