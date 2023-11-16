Tasmania fails to ban conversion practices by end of year

After recommendations from Tasmanian Law Reform Institute, Premier Jeremy Rockliff committed to banning conversion practices in Tasmania. However, advocates have become frustrated at the lack of progress since.

The 2022 TLRI report found the evidence showed “conversion practices are happening in Tasmania, they have caused severe harm to people subjected to them and are a continuing risk.”

Every peak health body that responded to the TLRI inquiry called for the regulation and prohibition of conversion practices.

The report’s recommendations were also supported by Rockliff, who committed his government to banning conversion practices.

However, despite Attorney-General Guy Barnett’s recent commitment to tabling legislation by the end of the year. He confirmed yesterday that this will not happen.

Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rodney Croome expressed his disappointment at the announcement.

“We know there are young LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians who are suffering conversion practices right now,” he said.

“Tasmanian research shows LGBTIQA+ people who are subject to conversion practices are three to four times more likely to have PTSD and attempt suicide than opther LGBTIQA+ people.

“The longer the Government delays a ban on these cruel practices the more harm will be inflicted.”

“We will be seeking meetings with the Premier and Attorney-General so conversion survivors can press the case for legislation to be made public before the end of the year.

Currently, Victoria, Queensland and the ACT have banned conversion practices while the NSW, South Australian, West Australian and Northern Territory governments have committed to doing the same.

“If Tasmania continues to drag its feet on this reform we risk becoming a haven for conversion practitioners who have been thrown out of the other states,” Mr Croome said.

