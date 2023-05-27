Target Pride supplier glad stock is off shelves

Erik Carnell of Abprallen tells CNN he’s relieved his stock has been removed from the Target Pride range.

The London-based designer told CNN he originally felt ecstatic at the giant US retailer’s decision to stock his designs. Target chose a sweatshirt, tote bag and messenger bag from the Abprallen range, each emblazoned with a different phrase.

Satan respects pronouns

However, the right-wing backlash against the Target Pride range this year then zeroed in on a different Abprallen T-shirt with the phrase ‘Satan respects pronouns’. The T-shirt is not part of the Target Pride range.

Erik Carnell began to receive hundreds of hateful messages, including death threats. After similar activity directed at Target stores, the retailer removed some of the Target Pride range including the three Abprallen items.

Erik said he felt relieved.

“The amount of backlash that I have gotten has been overwhelming. I just hope that this is the beginning of the end of the messages and the onslaught that I’m getting.”

While expected some backlash to the range, he never anticipated how bad it would be.

“I’m not naive. I absolutely knew that there would be negativity thrown my way. I understand that people are incredibly passionate with their hatred towards LGBT people. And the current political climate is one that tells those people that they are correct to feel that way.”

Fortunately, along with the backlash, Erik has also experienced community support.

Inundated with support

He said he received “so many beautiful, compassionate, loving messages. And when I’m in a better head space, I know how much that’s going to have a positive impact on me.”

Far-right extremists have also threatened boycotts of products as varied as Bud Light, Disney, M&Ms, salad sandwiches and various sporting codes in recent years.

