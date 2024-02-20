Tamworth Pride’s Dianne returns to Better Date Than Never

Two familiar faces return in the second season of the ABC’s dating series Better Date Than Never tonight.

The show, from the creators of Love on the Spectrum, started last year, introducing viewers to a cast of Aussies who for various reasons had never been on a date before.

Two of the queer Aussies from the uplifting first season last year are back, still looking for the one.

Dianne (above right) is a transgender woman and a farmer in Tamworth, New South Wales. She transitioned just over five years ago and is President of Tamworth Pride, supporting other queer people in her region.

However finding a partner living in her regional area has been difficult. Better Date Than Never catches up with Dianne in the first episode of season two, on ABC and streaming on ABC iview tonight.

She’s preparing for what she feels could be her “last roll of the dice” on the dating scene.

“I’m 68. I’m getting there, so I’m running out of time to find the love of my life,” Dianne says.

“I’m not giving up on love… I just want somebody to go and have fun, travel, live life. It’s running out.

“There’s a lot of things left I haven’t done yet that I’d like to do so that’s why I want to meet somebody.”

Gay man Charles returns to dating scene

Gay man Charles, a 28-year-old student from China, is also back on the show’s second season.

In the first series, Charles went on his first ever date and he’s still trying to find the one.

Since then, he’s completed his master’s degree, started a PhD researching how algae might combat climate change, and marched across the Sydney Harbour Bridge flying the rainbow flag during WorldPride.

In the new season, Dianne and Charles and a group of other single loveseekers lay their hearts on the line as they go on some of their first ever dates.

Better Date Than Never is on ABC tonight (February 20) and streaming on ABC iview now.

