Tamworth Pride Inc Fair Day is September 23

The NSW city of Tamworth is hosting LGBTIQA+ pride in the New England region on Saturday, September 23 this year with a community fair day and after party.

This will be the third annual Tamworth Pride Inc Fair Day and it is being held from 9am to 2pm in Bicentennial Park.

The event promises to be a fun day with market stalls, live entertainment, a fashion parade and a presentation of community awards.

The theme for this year’s event is “This is Me!” and organisers are encouraging you to dress however you feel most comfortable but with as much colour as you can manage!

“We want you to dress as though no one was watching, whether that’s leather, cosplay, so much rainbow you can’t see you, it doesn’t matter we just want you to feel comfortable to be you!” organisers say.

“It’s going to be a huge day of entertainment and we want as many of you there as possible!”

This year’s event is being MC’ed by Blake Riley while the headline musical artist for the day is Noctica – expect dark synthpop injected with elements of heavy metal with a dynamic vocal performance.

Later in the afternoon you can gather at the official after party for the event at The Press Basement Bar from 6pm where you will be entertained by drag queens, karaoke and a DJ spinning your favourite queer club bangers late into the evening.

Tickets for the after party are $20 and can be purchased online.

To find out more about the Tamworth Pride Inc Fair Day go to www.facebook.com/events/755846669650184