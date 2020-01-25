Tamworth Country Music Festival’s first Pride float

Beccy Cole and wife Libby O’Donovan today proudly took their place on the first Pride float in the Tamworth Country Music festival cavalcade.

11-time Golden Guitar winner Beccy Cole told the ABC that any Pride float in a cavalcade was wonderful.

“But to have one in a cavalcade that I feel so connected to and that I’ve been a part of for over two decades, well that’s been pretty special.”

Beccy described the country music community as accepting.

“I have always felt included within the Tamworth country music community [and] within the country music industry.

“I came out to the industry a lot earlier than I came out to the public.”

Beccy Cole famously proposed to Libby O’Donovan even before Australia voted YES on marriage equality.

Beccy Cole – Female Artist of the Year

Last week, Beccy Cole won Female Artist of the Year in the festival awards.

She dedicated the win to her wife Libby.

“To my darling wife, and I’m allowed to say that now!”

Following the award, Beccy Cole and Libby O’Donovan sang together onstage.

Tamworth Pride

Tamworth held its first Pride event just last year in late 2019.

Dianne Harris, President of the Tamworth Pride Committee, also spoke to the ABC about the event. She described today’s inclusion in the festival cavalcade as a milestone.

“It is so significant for us, as a community, to be able to say that it’s safe, it’s good, you can be included in everything in the wider community…

“Everybody understands that being gay, or trans like myself, is not an issue for the rest of the community.”

Logan Hoswell

Logan Hoswell, who recently graduated from the Tamworth Academy of Country Music also took her place on the float.

18-year-old Logan only recently came out to family and friends. She said the love and acceptance she received from family and friends left her overwhelmed with happiness.

Logan who sports a tattoo saying ‘all that glitters’ in reference to a Beccy Cole song, obviously cherished the opportunity to share the float with Beccy and Libby.

“Her coming out on Australian Story was enough for me to think ‘oh well, if Beccy can do it and people still love Beccy, than maybe I can do it too’.”

