Talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for COVID-19

Talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres last night announced she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Ellen announced her diagnosis in a Tweet.

Advertisements

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19.

“Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now.

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all the proper CDC guidelines.

“I’ll see you all again after the holidays.

“Please stay healthy and safe.

“Love, Ellen.”

COVID-19 in the US

On Wednesday, the one-day COVID-19 death toll outstripped the deaths the US suffered in the 9/11 attacks. 3,124 people died of the disease that day, according to John Hopkins University.

Covid-19 hospitalizations also reached a new high of 106,688 on Wednesday. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects a total of 332,000 to 362,000 Covid-19 deaths by early January.

Meanwhile, the US Department of Health and Human Services released data indicating at least 200 hospitals reached full capacity last week.

More than 90% of ICU beds were occupied in one-third of US hospitals. 46% of all staffed ICU beds contained Coronavirus patients.

American doctors say the numbers will continue to rise. Already, the predicted post-Thanksgiving surge led to increased infections.

Advertisements

The US now faces record-setting hospitalizations and deaths as the country remains mired in post-election fact-free Trumplandia delusion.

With the country’s administration at a virtual standstill as the soon to be former President rages against the machine, the man and passing clouds, it seems Senate Republicans will stymie bipartisan coronavirus negotiations.

Land of the free, home of the brave and the place that allows Rudy Giuliani in a courtroom without handcuffs or a spit mask.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.