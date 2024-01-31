Pride

Explore Melbourne’s queer history on a walking tour

Put on your best walking shoes for an enlightening journey through LGBTQIA+ history across Melbourne with Queer-ways Listening and Walking Tours.

Beginning on February 17 with Collingwood: West, attendees will take a meandering walk to several places of queer significance including Rose Chong Costumes, Sircuit, and the 86.

Then on March 2, the Collingwood: East tour will feature the Keith Haring mural, The Peel, and The Laird.

Moving on to Fairfield on March 16, Queer-ways will take you for a tour through the AIDS Memorial Garden and the Multi-Faith Chapel.

A free event, guests can expect captivating stories and a celebration of community.

For both community members and allies, Queer-ways Listening and Walking Tours provide an opportunity to become immersed in the LGBTQIA+ history of our suburbs.

Queer-ways Walking and Listening Tours of Collingwood and Fairfield

Collingwood: West

When: February 17, 2024, 10am – 12.30pm

Where: Evies Disco Diner, 232 Gertrude Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: Free! Bookings required.

Collingwood: East

When: March 2, 2024, 10am – 12.30pm

Where: Evies Disco Diner, 232 Gertrude Street, Fitzroy

Tickets: Free! Bookings required.

Fairfield

When: March 16, 2024, 10am – 12.30pm

Where: Melbourne Polytechnic, Fairfield Campus, 101 Yarra Bend Road, Fairfield

Tickets: Free! Bookings required.

If you have accessibility questions or requirements, please contact yarralibraries@yarracity.vic.gov.au or on 1300 695 427.

