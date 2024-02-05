Take a Chill Swill at City Cave Darlinghurst and Balmain

Taking Australia by storm, City Cave’s popular suite of relaxing and rejuvenating treatments puts the “ahhhhh” in R&R. Providing Float Therapy, Infrared Sauna and Massage, City Cave is perfect for those looking to switch off and soak up the goodness.

The Float GOAT

“We will work very closely with our guests to work out what is going to be the best solution for them.” Fiona, Owner of City Cave Balmain tells us. Known for their Float Therapy, this treatment is NDIS-accredited at the City Cave Balmain centre and ideal for pain management. “We’ve got guests who come in for neck pain and back pain, allowing them to rest and reduce inflammation.” In addition to the hour long relaxing soak, this therapy dishes up a generous splashing of benefits. The water is heated to your body temperate and contains 400kg of Epsom salts. “Great for just decreasing stress and anxiety, great for improving mood, it also helps with sleep quality.” And if you feel your eyes getting heavy, go with the flow! Fiona shares that “doctors actually believe that an hour of sleep in a float is the equivalent to about 4-to-8 hours of deep sleep.”

Rub Down or Heat Up

When you’re not Floating, you’re probably booking a therapeutic massage or chill-out in your own Infrared Sauna. Complete with a surround sound system for you to plug in a playlist or podcast, the Infrared Sauna detoxes, relaxes and purifies without the uncomfortable humidity. City Cave offers a Buy 2, Get 1 Free package for each service, ideal when used to book all treatments which provide the best results when done in tandem. “A sauna will allow the muscles to heat, and it makes it a lot easier for a massage therapist to give a deep tissue or remedial massage. And doing a Float after a massage allows the muscles to recover.”

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast boosting recovery or looking to treat specific conditions, enjoy the all the benefits! Treat yourself and never skip on the relaxation at City Cave Darlinghurst and Balmain. Book into bliss (and thank yourself tomorrow) by visiting:

https://www.citycave.com.au/darlinghurst or calling 0432 258 845

https://www.citycave.com.au/balmain or calling 0448 642 191