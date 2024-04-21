Taiwan president congratulates Nymphia Wind for Drag Race win

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen offered congratulations on Saturday to Taiwan’s own Nymphia Wind, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16.

“Congratulations to you, Nymphia Wind, for being so accomplished in the difficult art form of drag, and for being the first Taiwanese to take the stage and win on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“Right after being crowned queen, you said, ‘Taiwan, this is for you.’ Taiwan thanks you for living fearlessly.”

Tsai Ing-wen has proved a staunch ally to the LGBTQIA+ communities since her election to the presidency in 2016. Her term as president expires in May this year. Her Vice President, Lai Ching-te won the election to replace her in January this year. He is an equally fervent supporter of the LGBTQIA+ communities, marching in Taipei Pride 2023 and becoming the most senior government figure to attend the event.

Despite most nations around the world not even recognising Taiwan as a country out of deference to mainland China, Taiwan is undoubtedly the most progressive democracy in Asia.

