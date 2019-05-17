Taiwan passes same-sex marriage legislation in historic first for Asia

Taiwan’s parliament has passed same-sex marriage legislation in a historic first for Asia.

The country’s government passed legislation on Friday allowing same-sex couples legal marriage rights, including in areas such as taxes, insurance and adoption.

Ahead of the vote, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said, “Today, we have a chance to make history and show the world that progressive values can take root in an East Asian society.

“Today, we can show the world that #LoveWins.”

Though the government’s bill falls short of full marriage equality, it was backed by LGBTIQ groups and is more progressive than two other “watered-down” bills put forward by conservative opponents.

Those bills avoided references to “marriage” and defined partnerships as “same-sex unions” or “same-sex familial relationships” and offered fewer rights.

All three bills were tabled for a vote on Friday (May 17) which is recognised around the world as the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, Interphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT).

BREAKING: Legislators just passed article 4, which means #Taiwan just legalized same-sex marriage and will be implemented on May 24th#First in #Asia#LGBT #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/FDjWNBAxru — Equal Love Taiwan (@equallovetw) May 17, 2019

Good morning #Taiwan. Today, we have a chance to make history & show the world that progressive values can take root in an East Asian society. Today, we can show the world that #LoveWins. pic.twitter.com/PCPZCTi87M — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) May 17, 2019

On May 17th, 2019 in #Taiwan, #LoveWon. We took a big step towards true equality, and made Taiwan a better country. 🏳️‍🌈 — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) May 17, 2019

In 2017, Taiwan’s highest court ruled that denying marriage to same-sex couples was unconstitutional.

The judges gave the government until May 24 this year to legislate same-sex marriage law or same-sex couples would automatically be granted civil marriages.

But a referendum held in November last year complicated the country’s journey to same-sex marriage.

Over 70% of Taiwanese voters rejected legalising marriage equality through changes to the Civil Code.

