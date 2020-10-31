Taiwan leads way again: lesbian couples in mass military wedding

As so often before, Taiwan yesterday again demonstrated the country’s dedication to diversity and inclusion. Ahead of today’s LGBT Pride 2020, two lesbian military officers married their same-sex partners in a mass military wedding at Army Command headquarters.

The two officers both married civilian brides. They wore dress uniform for the ceremony and carried rainbow flags. The Commander of the Army gave them his blessing.

Major Wang Yi cried after receiving her wedding certificate.

“I am hoping to boost the visibility of homosexuals so that people understand we are also just part of everyday life.”

Taiwan became the first country in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage last year.

Love without borders breakfast cancelled

President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan has proved a firm ally of the local LGBTIQ+ communities. Earlier this week, she ‘respectfully declined’ to attend the National Prayer Breakfast. Traditionally the country’s President speaks at the annual event. However, this year some members of the preparatory committee requested the President send an envoy in her place. They were annoyed by a Facebook post she made supporting today’s Pride celebrations.

After Tsai Ing-wen declined to attend or send an envoy, the committee cancelled the twenty-year-old event. However, some churches backed the President, notably the influential and progressive Presbyterian Church of Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Mass Military Wedding

LGBT Pride Parade

Today will see Taiwan’s 18th annual LGBT Pride Parade. Last year’s attracted over 200,000 people from around the world. Because of Taiwan’s success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected the Taipei parade will be the largest in-person Pride event in the world this year.

