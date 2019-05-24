Taiwan celebrates first official same-sex weddings in Asia

More than 100 same-sex couples in Taiwan are set to marry as the country’s same-sex marriage legislation comes into effect.

Taiwan made history last week when it became the first Asian nation to legalise same-sex marriage.

Advertisements

Local authorities said more than 150 same-sex couples were scheduled to register marriages in Taipei on Friday.

The city hall in Taipei will co-host a mass outdoor wedding party, with local and foreign dignitaries expected to attend, AFP reported.

Shane Yuan and Marc Lin and Chun-peng Chou and Meng-huan Lin were among the first couples to wed on Friday.

Longtime LGBTIQ activist Chi Chia-wei autographed the first same-sex marriage certificate after three decades of campaigning.

Taiwan’s president Su Tseng-chang gifted him the pen she used to sign the bill, which he used to sign the couple’s documents.

“I feel very happy that same-sex couples can finally register and be listed as each other’s spouse,” Chia-wei told AFP.

“I am honoured to witness Friday’s marriage registrations.”

Congratulations to all the happy newlyweds in Taipei, and elsewhere in Taiwan. You made history today. pic.twitter.com/aDzkGM8CN5 — Chris Horton 何貴森 (@heguisen) May 24, 2019

In 2013, Chi Chia-wei tried to register his marriage to his same-sex partner in capital Taipei and was denied.

He challenged the ban in Taiwan’s top court. In 2017, the court ruled the law forbidding same-sex marriages violates the country’s constitution.

Moving scenes that would just make you tear up so easily. 20 couples, all brave and happy. Many have been together for more than a decade. One told me “I used to hide the rainbow flag after pride parade, but now I gotta find a place to show it with pride.” pic.twitter.com/MczPfGl3cP — William Yang (@WilliamYang120) May 24, 2019

Taiwan the first in Asia to legalise same-sex marriage

Thousands of supporters gathered outside parliament and cheered as the successful vote was announced last Friday.

Advertisements

Taiwan’s same-sex marriage law grants many of the same legal protections for marriage as heterosexuals couples.

But it still compromises in some areas with same-sex couples only able to marry foreign citizens from countries where gay marriage is also recognised and prevents gay couples from co-adopting non-biological children.

#Taiwan legendary lgbt activist Chi Chia-wei signs first same-sex marriage certificate in Asia using pen gifted by President Tsai to mark the historic occasion pic.twitter.com/1NseU5y5RP — Rik Glauert (@RikGlauert) May 24, 2019

The government’s bill falls short of full marriage equality, but it was backed by LGBTIQ groups as more progressive than two other “watered-down” bills put forward by conservative opponents.

A referendum held in November last year complicated the country’s journey to same-sex marriage.

Over 70% of Taiwanese voters rejected legalising marriage equality through changes to the Civil Code.

All three bills were tabled for the historic vote last Friday (May 17), the day recognised around the world as the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, Intersexism and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT).

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.