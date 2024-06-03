Sydney’s rainbow crossings are now Progress Pride flags

Sydney’s rainbow crossing and pathway have been repainted with Progress Pride flag colours to be more inclusive.

City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore and Councillor Adam Worling shared photos on social media spruiking the new multi-coloured paint jobs.

The rainbow crossing is at Taylor Square. The rainbow path runs through Equality Green in Prince Alfred Park.

“The Progress Pride flag takes the six-coloured rainbow Pride flag, and adds a chevron striped with black, brown, white, pink and blue to better represent the LGBTQIA+ community,” Cr Moore explained.

The added colours represent Indigenous communities, people of colour, and trans and gender-diverse people, Cr Moore said.

‘It’s visibility, it’s as simple as that’

Last year, Cr Worling put forward a council motion to update the rainbow installations to the Progress Pride flag design.

“It’s visibility. It’s as simple as that,” Cr Worling said this week.

“I want people to see flags, I want them to see rainbow crossings, I want them to see street signs and think, ‘Wow, this City of Sydney really supports us.’

“When I say ‘us’, it is that big, wonderful queer collective. I can’t stress that enough, how important I think that is. You can’t be what you can’t see.”

Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the council completed the redesign in time for Pride Month, which began on Saturday (June 1).

