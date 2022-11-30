Sydney will ring in a very queer new year with a giant rainbow on Sydney Harbour Bridge in the New Year’s Eve fireworks display before WorldPride this summer.

The largest crowds since the start of the pandemic will flock to Sydney Harbour to ring in 2023 on New Year’s Eve.

And punters can expect some 35,000 shooting ground effects, 12,000 fireworks and 10,000 pyrotechnic effects from buildings and barges across the harbour.

In celebration of Sydney hosting the WorldPride mega-festival this summer, the NYE fireworks display will culminate in the Sydney Harbour Bridge turning into a giant rainbow.

City of Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore is hoping it will be the city’s “best New Year’s Eve yet”.

“As we ready to host WorldPride 2023, projections, coloured comets and pyrotechnic showers will turn the iconic Harbour Bridge into a spectacular rainbow,” she said.

“Sydney is one of the first cities in the world to ring in the New Year. We set the benchmark with a spectacle that showcases the best of what our city has to offer.

“After the challenges of the past few years, we’re excited to welcome international and interstate visitors back to Sydney to mark the beginning of what we hope will be a safe, peaceful and fabulous 2023.”

The city’s Indigenous communities will also feature heavily in the New Year’s Eve program, Moore said.

An earlier 9pm show will feature projections onto the bridge pylons from Indigenous artists and a Welcome to Country display.

Queer stars to join ABC broadcast of Sydney New Years Eve fireworks

Sydney WorldPride is a mega-festival on this summer, coinciding with the 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival.

WorldPride will also take over Sydney with new events, including multiple concerts, parties, marches, and First Nations events.

This week, the ABC confirmed a lineup of queer talent will join their New Years Eve telecast to ring in “a very queer new year”.

Jeremy Fernandez will host a special WorldPride celebration feature NYE queen Casey Donovan, Courtney Act and Electric Fields.

From February, the ABC is broadcasting the WorldPride opening concert and the 2023 Mardi Gras Parade from Oxford Street.

