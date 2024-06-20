Sponsored Content

Sydney’s Naked Barber celebrates 15 years

Richard Savvy the Naked Barber
Richard Savvy is Sydney's iconic Naked Barber. Photo: Lexy Potts.

Richard Savvy is the driving force behind House of Savvy, producing many of Sydney’s regular kink and fetish events.

But 15 years ago he was managing a successful barber shop in North Sydney when he felt he needed to make a change.

Out of that came The Naked Barber and Savvy hasn’t looked back since!

“One night at a dinner party, one of my flatmates mentioned that they thought I should leave my job and find someone more challenging,” he tells QNews.

“I just blurted out that maybe I should become a naked barber. I knew that if I executed it properly, it would make me famous and if I didn’t do it then one day someone else will.

“There was no turning back after that. I had to give it a good go and so I did, and funnily enough, 15 years later I’m going bigger and stronger than ever.”

While the draw-card is having your hair cut by a naked man, Savvy says it’s the professionalism of the service he offers that keeps customers coming back.

“I provide a private and safe grooming space in my barber shop where all people in the LGBTQ+ community can feel safe and enjoy the services I provide without any questioning about gender or their body parts,” Savvy explains.

“My business attracts a lot of both male and female trans individuals, as well as people who are exploring kinks or wanting to explore more.

“The Naked Barber is a safe space for anyone who wants a good grooming service in a private studio without judgement and by someone they can relate to or not feel uncomfortable with being themselves around.”

To celebrate this milestone Savvy is offering a 15% discount on all grooming services until the end of August.

“This means everyone can give themselves the royal Naked Barber treatment they deserve!” he says.

-For more details go to www.thenakedbarber.au

Andrew M Potts

Andrew has been covering LGBTQIA+ issues for a range of publications in Australia over two decades and was the Asia-Pacific correspondent for global LGBTQIA+ news website Gay Star News.

