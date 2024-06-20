Sydney’s Naked Barber celebrates 15 years

Richard Savvy is the driving force behind House of Savvy, producing many of Sydney’s regular kink and fetish events.

But 15 years ago he was managing a successful barber shop in North Sydney when he felt he needed to make a change.

Out of that came The Naked Barber and Savvy hasn’t looked back since!

“One night at a dinner party, one of my flatmates mentioned that they thought I should leave my job and find someone more challenging,” he tells QNews.

“I just blurted out that maybe I should become a naked barber. I knew that if I executed it properly, it would make me famous and if I didn’t do it then one day someone else will.

“There was no turning back after that. I had to give it a good go and so I did, and funnily enough, 15 years later I’m going bigger and stronger than ever.”

While the draw-card is having your hair cut by a naked man, Savvy says it’s the professionalism of the service he offers that keeps customers coming back.

“I provide a private and safe grooming space in my barber shop where all people in the LGBTQ+ community can feel safe and enjoy the services I provide without any questioning about gender or their body parts,” Savvy explains.

“My business attracts a lot of both male and female trans individuals, as well as people who are exploring kinks or wanting to explore more.

“The Naked Barber is a safe space for anyone who wants a good grooming service in a private studio without judgement and by someone they can relate to or not feel uncomfortable with being themselves around.”

To celebrate this milestone Savvy is offering a 15% discount on all grooming services until the end of August.

“This means everyone can give themselves the royal Naked Barber treatment they deserve!” he says.

-For more details go to www.thenakedbarber.au

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.