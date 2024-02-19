Sydney’s Leather Men are set to party

Sydney’s leather community is gearing up for another Mardi Gras season, with events throughout the second half of February.

The first big event is the International Mr Leather Meet N Greet on Thursday, February 22 at The Burdekin.

International Mr Leather is a title that is respected throughout the global leather community and is currently held by American Marcus Barela, who won that title after becoming Eagle LA Mister Leather 2023.

The event will be hosted by Thomas Seggie, Pride of the Hide 2019, and there will be ample time to meet Marcus with free ticketed entry.

A major player in Australia’s fetish scene is Sydney Leather Men, a social group for male and male identifying leather men to gather, socialise, bond and build a stronger leather brotherhood.

Sydney Leather Men is holding four events in the second half of February, kicking off with UNITY at the Town Hall Hotel in Newtown on Friday, February 23.

UNITY is a social event welcoming people of all genders and orientations who unite under a shared love for leather and is a partnership with Sydney’s iconic Dykes on Bikes

The celebrations continue with BLUF Sydney Social at Eagle Bar Sydney on Saturday, February 24.

BLUF stands for “Breeches and Leather Uniform Fanclub” and is an international fraternal organisation for those who have a love for breeches and uniforms, though the BLUF dress code is encouraged but not essential to attend the event.

The event will also host Marcus Barela as International Mr Leather 2023 and promises to be a night where all fetishes are welcome.

The next event is where things really kick off. INQUISITION is the big party night of the season and is being held at the Factory Theatre in Marrickville on Sunday, February 25, with a dance party across two floors with eight hours of DJ sets and kink performers from Studio Kink, peep shows, go-go dancers, and Mistress Tokyo.

INQUISITION is a legendary event that is known as Sydney leather scene’s ultimate carnival of leather, rubber, and all things kink.

Next up, The Burdekin will be hosting a Titleholder Forum on Tuesday, February 27, to give attendees a chance to hear from some of the biggest titleholders in the community both locally and internationally.

This event is hosted by Mr Australian Leather 2023, Shane Stevens, and features a diverse panel of titleholders including Sydney Mr Leather 2023 Coach Jura, Sydney Ms Leather 2023 Iz Bear, Pride of the Hide 2023 Nick Toff, Mr Harbour City Bear 2019-2021 Adam Cooney and Australian Puppy 2017 Thomas Panther Martin.

The event offers the chance to hear from those who have competed for these titles, how they got where they are today and the responsibilities that come with it.

If you’ve ever considered running for a community title this is the event for you.

Finally, Sydney Leather Men are holding a Leather Feast dinner on February 28. This event was originally being held at Thai Nesia Restaurant on Oxford Street but has since been moved to the Forrester’s Hotel in Surry Hills.

LEATHER COMMUNITY EVENTS IN FEBRUARY

FEB 22 6.30PM INTERNATIONAL MR LEATHER MEET N GREET

FEB 23 6PM UNITY – THE COMMUNITY LEATHER SOCIAL

FEB 24 8PM BLUF SYDNEY SOCIAL

FEB 25 6PM INQUISITION

FEB 27 6PM TITLEHOLDER FORUM

FEB 28 7PM LEATHER FEAST – FORRESTERS HOTEL

