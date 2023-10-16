Sydney’s first openly gay mayor John Fowler dies

Sydney’s first openly gay mayor, John Fowler, has died and is being remembered for an Australian-first move to grant gay couples legal recognition 15 years before same-sex marriage.

John was first elected in 1989 as an independent councillor to the City of South Sydney, before its later merger with the City of Sydney.

In a Sydney Morning Herald obituary, John Fowler’s niece, Alison Fowler, explained John was strongly opposed to party local government.

“He did not believe that was in the interests of grassroots people. South Sydney was a Labor stronghold that favoured business interest as opposed to residents’ interests,” she said.

John Fowler struggled to make an impact but in 2000, a group of independents and some Liberal councillors supported him in a mayoral bid.

John won and became mayor, the first non-Labor leader of that council and Sydney’s first openly gay mayor.

On August 13, 2003, on Mayor Fowler’s watch, the South Sydney City formally recognised same-sex relationships.

Councillors voted during a heated meeting in favour of creating a partnership register that allowed same-sex couples unable to marry to formally register their relationship.

It mimicked a similar move at a local level in London, but the South Sydney Scheme was an Australian first.

Niece Alison Fowler said that John drove that reform through council and believed strongly in equal rights for all people.

John Fowler died of cancer at age 69

South Sydney Council later merged with the City of Sydney in 2004. John Fowler subsequently left politics.

He lived with his partner, John Membry, in Pittwater, until Membry’s death in 2007.

John Fowler died of cancer at age 69 on September 29 this year, the Herald reported.

A funeral service was held and John Fowler was laid to rest in Mulgoa in western Sydney on October 9.

