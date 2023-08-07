Sydney’s drag open mic scene just got smaller

Two of Sydney’s regular weekly drag open mic competitions will be cancelled or placed on hiatus from next weekend.

The Imperial Hotel will host its last weekly Lip Sync Heroes drag competition on Sunday, August 13.

That same weekend on Saturday, August 12 will be the final Drag for Dollars at ARQ for some time, though the venue says it has plans to revive the event later in the year.

Instagram based news account @GaySydneyNews (GSN) broke the story yesterday, getting both venues to confirm the news.

The Imperial Hotel told GSN that Lip Sync Heroes would “remain a part of our program for special events” so it is likely to return for Mardi Gras next year or for public holiday long weekends later in the year.

Lip Sync Heroes co-hosts Farren Heit and Ruby James will continue to perform at The Imperial in Drag N Dine.

ARQ told GSN that Drag for Dollars was being paused for a month but that the venue “hopes to have … some form of competition [return] by the start of October at the latest.”

Sydney’s remaining drag open mic nights include Slay for Pay at Universal and That’s Entertainment at the Newtown Hotel on Wednesdays, and GAWJ at Ching-a-Lings and Woody’s Talent Time at The Bank Hotel on Thursdays

Trans talent night Trans Glamoré is at Stonewall every first Thursdays of the month as well as every Thursday at the Newtown Hotel.

Sunday Shenanigans at Universal and Showgirl Sundays at Stonewall are also ongoing.

You can also perform in drag at Miss Wolf in Marrickville on Fridays and Saturdays if you ask the host and its a similar situation at Kings Cross’ Grove Bar as part of their Drag Race Downunder viewing party on Friday nights.

