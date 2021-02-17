Sydney’s big rainbow path is finally finished and it looks great

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore has officially unveiled a 90-metre rainbow path at Prince Alfred Park in Surry Hills to commemorate the the third anniversary of marriage equality.

Just over three years ago, 30,000 people gathered on the park’s south-west lawn to hear the results of the marriage equality postal survey.

The crowd burst into cheers and tears as the majority “yes” result was read aloud, signifying the end of the bruising postal survey campaign.

Then last June, the City of Sydney officially renamed that lawn Equality Green.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore said the Surry Hills Creative Precinct put forward the idea for the footpath. After community consultation, the project received the green light.

Moore said she will never forget witnessing the historic moment in the park on November 15, 2017.

“30,000 of us gathered at Prince Alfred Park to hear the results of the marriage equality postal survey,” she recalled.

“We were anxious, scared, excited, hopeful. On that day, love won.

“To commemorate that moment, we renamed that area of the park Equality Green.

“And now inspired by members of the Surry Hill Creative Precinct, it lies over a rainbow.”

Clover Moore described the footpath as a “permanent tribute” to that moment.

“I hope those who walk our new rainbow path reflect on how far we’ve come, and the distance yet to travel toward equality for LGBTIQ communities,” she said.

Just in time for Mardi Gras: the new Rainbow Path in Surry Hills is finished! The 90-metre rainbow path in Prince Alfred Park commemorates the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Australia. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/kFFLakQS9I — City of Sydney (@cityofsydney) February 16, 2021

Sydney, meet your new rainbow footpath! You’ll find it at the bottom of Equality Green in Prince Alfred Park. pic.twitter.com/wErIpwIN4u — Clover Moore (@CloverMoore) February 16, 2021

New rainbow footpath joins crossing in Darlinghurst

The new rainbow footpath beside Equality Green comes after the council installed a rainbow crossing in Darlinghurst in 2019.

The crossing curves around the intersection of Bourke and Campbell Streets in a rainbow shape.

Lord Mayor Clover Moore said that installation pays tribute to the area’s close ties to LGBTIQ communities.

