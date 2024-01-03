Sydney’s 357 gay sauna announces move after 22nd birthday

The team at Sydney’s 357 gay sauna have celebrated the long-running sex-on-premises venue’s 22nd birthday, and given a big update on the venue’s future.

The sauna’s longtime co-owners Ty Dovans and Luke Frappell first opened 357’s doors in Sydney’s CBD on December 26, 2001.

On New Year’s Day, the couple and their team celebrated 357’s 22nd birthday and confirmed the gay sauna will relocate in mid-2024.

In late 2022, a development application was lodged to demolish the existing building and replace it with an 18-storey hotel.

At the time, Ty and Luke (pictured below) told us closing 357 was not an option and pledged to continue the sauna at another location.

This week, the two co-owners celebrated the big milestone and gave an update on 357’s future.

“Today is very emotional for all of us. We’re celebrating our 22nd birthday,” Ty wrote.

“But we are also aware it is our last birthday inside our home, our building here at 357.

“Thank you to my beautiful partner Luke for an amazing speech. A day I will always remember.”

357 gay sauna won’t move until after Mardi Gras

Ty Dovans said the team celebrated with resident piano man Darren, who performs piano at 357 every Sunday, and a crowd of the gay sauna’s loyal regulars.

“Sometime during the course of 2024 we are moving. We will notify everybody with heaps of notice. Many more announcements to come,” he said.

However Ty clarified the move would happen after Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, which runs from February 16 to March 3 this year.

He wrote that 357 is “not moving till the middle of the year. Absolutely no effect on Mardi Gras.”

