Sydney WorldPride spreads the word on national First Nations Roadshow

A nationwide tour of First Nations rainbow communities is kicking off this week, as part of Sydney WorldPride 2023.

The city is preparing to host the mega-festival this summer. It’s the first WorldPride held in the southern hemisphere.

Sydney WorldPride will coincide with the 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival, featuring the usual Mardi Gras events, including the Parade back at its home on Oxford Street.

But WorldPride will also take over Sydney with new events, including multiple concerts, parties, marches, and First Nations events.

From Wednesday (September 21), the First Nations team from Sydney WorldPride and Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will hit the road.

They’ll meet with LGBTQIA+SB mob at 11 locations all over the country. At these events, they will provide face-to-face engagement about the Sydney WorldPride festival and the various ways that communities can get involved.

The Roadshow team will also hear from First Nations rainbow communities about their experiences and ensure their voices are part of the festival.

Leading the team is Sydney WorldPride’s First Nations Engagement Manager, Wiradjuri and African American woman Ebony Williams.

She’s joined by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras’s First Nations and Community Engagement Officer, Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi woman Matika Little.

They’re also joined by Sydney WorldPride’s First Nations Co-Creative Director, Iwaidja, Malak Malak and Badu Islands man Ben Graetz (pictured above).

Sydney WorldPride tickets and grants available for First Nations Australians

The First Nations team want to spread the word about some specific offerings available as part of Sydney WorldPride 2023.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait peoples can access discounted ticketing through the MobTix scheme.

The First Nations Grants Program is also offering grants of $5,000 for viewing events for Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert and the 2023 Mardi Gras Parade.

“Australia is home to the oldest continuous culture on the planet, and our LGBTQIA+ communities are the oldest on the planet as well,” Ebony Williams said.

“Connecting with mob out in community is vitally important so that we can forge long-lasting and meaningful relationships that endure in the years to come.”

The Roadshow is also part of a long-term plan to engage First Nations LGBTQIA+SB communities in the coming years for future Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations.

“This style of First Nations community engagement is on a scale Mardi Gras has never been able to do before,” Matika Little said.

“We are beyond excited to be able connect with mob nationally, face-to-face, especially in the lead up to the launch of our Reconciliation Action Plan in the coming months.”

Find out more about the First Nations roadshow at the Sydney WorldPride website. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5 next year.

