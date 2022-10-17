Sydney WorldPride reveals first four shows at First Nations Gathering Space

The first four shows as part of Sydney WorldPride’s Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): The First Nations Gathering Space have gone on sale.

Sydney WorldPride is a mega-festival on this summer, coinciding with the 45th Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras festival. WorldPride will also take over Sydney with new events, including multiple concerts, parties, marches, and First Nations events.

The six-day showcase of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQIA+SB creativity will take over Carriageworks from February 23 to 28 during WorldPride with a lineup of exhibits, theatre, dining and drag.

Free to enter, explore and connect, the First Nations Gathering Space will also host a range of ticketed events, showcasing the rainbow heart of the oldest surviving culture on the planet.

WorldPride has announced the shows include Miss First Nation: Supreme Queen, a fierce drag pageant over three nights, and Klub Village, a variety show curated by RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Kween Kong.

The festival’s First Nations Creative Director Ben Graetz (above, second from left) said Marri Madung Butbut is “a celebration of First Nations creativity, resilience and pride.”

“It will showcase some of the most exciting and exhilarating LGBTQIA+SB Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander talent, including drag acts, cabaret and incredible theatre from Joel Bray and Carly Sheppard,” he said.

“The Gathering Space will also be a safe space for First Nations LGBTQIA+SB people to come together to celebrate their identity, feel connected to their community and feel proud seeing the creativity of First Nations LGBTQIA+SB people on a global stage.”

The first four shows unveiled are:

Klub Village: Curated by Kween Kong, this high-octane variety show and dance party will feature drop deadly drag, daring circus acts and camp Blak cabaret. The hottest acts will be performing, including Haus of Kong, Casus, Humxn, Aboriginal Comedy All Stars, House of Alexander, Thicc Shake, Prinnie Stevens and more.

Miss First Nation: Supreme Queen: Miss First Nation has become a fixture on the Australian drag circuit, where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander queens battle it out to be crowned drag royalty. This battle – with two heats and a grand final – will be staged over three huge nights and will bring back their Royal Highnesses to see who will be crowned drag royalty supreme.

Daddy: A journey of loss, grief, growth and resilience, proud Wiradjuri artist Joel Bray presents an enthralling, provocative and hilarious story of his cultural and sexual identity and how he navigates the world, connected to those who came before.

Chase: Artist Carly Sheppard has been developing and performing the character of Chase for nearly a decade. A macro metaphor for Australia’s colonial shame, this compelling, repelling and funny show sees Chase sift through the weeds of contemporary culture with a handy cam and her YouTube subscribers for company.

Sydney WorldPride’s full program out next month

Sydney WorldPride 2023 runs for 17 days, from 17 February to 5 March 2023 incorporating Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The mega-festival will unveil its full program of over 300 events next month. Sydney WorldPride will also reveal more First Nations acts later in the year.

Tickets for Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): The First Nations Gathering Space performances are available now.

Discounted tickets are available via MobTix for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Pride Amplified is WorldPride’s open access program for LGBTQIA+ arts, culture, community, experiences and parties happening during the festival season.

Tickets for official events are available at the Sydney WorldPride and Pride Amplified websites.

