Sydney WorldPride March 2023: Everything you need to know

Entry for the ticket ballot to the Sydney WorldPride March 2023 opened this morning at 10:00 AEDT. Here’s everything you need to know before entering!

On Sunday 5th March from 7am 50,000 people will march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge for our Pride March in a powerful international statement of visibility.

50,000 people in their brightest colours will walk across the iconic landmark (north to south), as a reminder: we are here, we are united and we will be relentless in our demand for equality.

Not only in Australia, but also for all LGBTQIA+ people around the world.

Join hands with your friends, your allies and your family – blood and chosen – to draw strength and joy from the communities that surround you on this stunning morning on the Sydney Harbour.

As we march for equality, we also celebrate the 45th anniversary of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, the 50th anniversary of the first Australian Gay Pride Week, and the 5th anniversary of marriage equality in Australia.

We also acknowledge the Australian LGBTQIA+ experience is in stark contrast to many of our rainbow family in the Asia-Pacific, and we will use our voice to speak for those who cannot.

The Pride March requires the closure of the Sydney Harbour Bridge. The march will marshal and begin in North Sydney and walk across the bridge from North to South, exiting the along the Cahill expressway and towards the Botanic Gardens.

Sydney WorldPride is working closely with NSW Government, City of Sydney, North Sydney Council, NSW Police, Transport for NSW and other Government stakeholders also.

These efforts will hopefully minimise impacts on residents, businesses and road users.