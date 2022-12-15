Sydney WorldPride honour 10 more iconic Rainbow Champions

Over the last few months, Sydney WorldPride has been recognising the achievements of members of the Australian LGBTQIA+ community by honouring them as Rainbow Champions.

Recently, 10 more Champions joined the party, rounding out the line-up of 45 incredible Champions, who represent the 45 years since the first Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

The list of champions aims to celebrate all voices within our community, especially those that have been historically repressed such as that of our Indigenous leaders.

The addition of 10 more champions diversifies this line-up even further: from Olympians to comedians, chefs to TV personalities – the Rainbow Champions represent all walks of life.

Here are just some of the honorary icons for WorldPride in 2023.

Final Rainbow Champions

Patrick Abboud (he/him) (NSW) – Walkley award winning journalist, filmmaker and TV presenter.

Josh Cavallo (he/him) (SA) – professional footballer.

Joel Creasey (he/him) (VIC) – TV and radio host, and comedian.

Electric Fields (SA) – music duo made up of performer Zaachariaha Fielding (he/she), and producer-composer Michael Ross (he/him).

Kylie Kwong (she/her) (NSW) – celebrated chef and restaurateur.

Robyn Lambird (they/them) (WA) – Paralympian and model.

Deni Todorovic (they/them) (VIC) – LGBTQIA+ activist, author and content creator.

Bhenji Ra (she/her) (NSW) – performer and interdisciplinary artist.

Georgie Stone OAM (she/her) (VIC) – actor and advocate for trans and gender-diverse youth.

Ian Thorpe AM (he/him) (NSW) – multiple Olympic champion.

Full list available now

In celebration of the announcement, Kate Wickett, Sydney WorldPride’s Chief Executive, said: “The 45th anniversary of Mardi Gras in 2023 is an important reminder that we all have the power to make change happen.

“As we mark the 45th anniversary of Mardi Gras in 2023, it is an honour to be celebrating the incredible achievements of all our 45 Rainbow Champions and to acknowledge the immense work that has gone into achieving progress for the whole LGBTQIA+ community.”

