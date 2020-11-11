Sydney WFH gay porn stars warned after ‘extreme noise’ complaints

A US gay porn star and his boyfriend working from home in inner-city Sydney are allegedly disturbing their neighbours with “extreme noise”.

The couple are reportedly renting on the seventh floor of the stunning Monument apartment complex, located in the rainbow neighbourhood of Surry Hills and overlooking Oxford Street.

But as the pair have worked at home during COVID-19, they’ve ticked off the building’s other residents, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Their neighbours have complained about visitors, as the Herald put it, “failing to practice social distancing during meet-and-greets organised via social media”.

Authorities have apparently responded to incidents at the building at least three times. One August incident involved both police and ambulance officers, but a police spokesperson told the Herald the incident was of “no concern for other residents.”

However the Monument complex’s strata committee has officially put the pair on notice.

The committee ruled the duo are “disturbing the peaceful enjoyment of surrounding lots with extreme noise”.

They served a notice to the couple requiring them to comply with the complex’s by-laws. If they don’t, mediation and a penalty notice may follow.

Sydney high rise’s strata committee urge ‘respect and courtesy’

This week, the strata committee in the Sydney high-rise sent all residents a letter urging politeness and respect.

“We must all try, regardless of the situation, to get along,” the letter read.

It went on to warn against bullying, harassment and verbal and physical abuse.

“We all have the right to live and work in environments free of unacceptable and unlawful communication and behaviour.

“Let’s all show the respect and courtesy to others that we expect to be shown ourselves.”

Virtual sex work booms during COVID-19 pandemic

As COVID-19 and associated lockdowns devastated employment this year, virtual sex work has reportedly boomed.

Popular platform OnlyFans claimed in early April they’d seen a 75% uptick in “model signups” amid shutdowns worldwide.

But please, be kind to your neighbours!

